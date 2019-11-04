The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PUMP, MGNX, VRAY and DOMO

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s March 2017 initial public offering and/or between February 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

Throughout the class period, ProPetro Holding Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 to June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

During the class period, MacroGenics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had conducted the progression-free survival (“PFS”) and first interim overall survival (“OS”) analyses for the SOPHIA trial by no later than October 10, 2018; (b) the October 2018 PFS analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS; and (c) the October 2018 OS interim analysis did not produce a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) and separated late.

Viewray, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 to August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Viewray, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)

Class Period: shareholders who acquired: (a) Domo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering commenced on or around June 29, 2018; or (b) Domo securities between June 28, 2018 and September 5, 2019, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Domo, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (ii) Domo’s billings growth had dramatically slowed; (iii) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein and the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

