The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MDP, UNIT, ZEN and TWTR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to September 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019

During the class period, Meredith Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQGS: UNIT)

Class Period: April 20, 2015 to February 15, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Uniti Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uniti’s financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Uniti’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 to October 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Zendesk, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Zendesk’s clients had been subject to data breaches dating back to 2016; (b) Zendesk was experiencing slowing demand for its Software as a Service offerings, particularly in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia, due in large part to political uncertainty and China trade issues there; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Zendesk’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 to October 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Twitter’s common share price and operated as a fraud or deceit on purchasers of Twitter common stock by misrepresenting the Company’s operating condition and future business prospects. The scheme was perpetrated by making positive statements about Twitter’s business while defendants knew, or disregarded with deliberate recklessness, certain adverse facts. When defendants’ prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Twitter’s common stock fell precipitously.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

