GCC Video Surveillance Market Forecasts, 2019 to 2025 - Hospitality & Healthcare and Educational Institutes of Several Middle Eastern Countries are Expected to Grow Significantly

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Video Surveillance Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types (Analog Surveillance System (Analog Cameras and DVR), IP Surveillance Systems and Surveillance Software, By Verticals, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report comprehensively covers the market by type, verticals and countries.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The GCC Video Surveillance Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% During 2019-2025



GCC video surveillance market registered a healthy growth during 2017-18 on the back of rising oil prices that led to increased spending on infrastructural development activities in the countries. The growing number of construction projects and strengthening tourism and hospitality industry coupled with the government regulations for compulsory installation of video surveillance cameras in public areas, commercial offices and hotels would further spur the deployment of video surveillance systems in the GCC region.

Government initiatives, such as Qatar National Vision 2030, Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai Vision 2021, are predicted to aid the growth of the non-oil economy of many countries in the GCC region during the forecast period. The development of new social infrastructure in these countries would create more avenues for the application of video surveillance systems. By type, the IP surveillance segment is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the overall market due to advantageous features such as technological innovation, real-time access, integration of wireless technologies, video analytics and affordability.

The hospitality & healthcare and educational institutes sector of several Middle Eastern countries are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as the social infrastructure segment in these countries is predicted to flourish in the coming years, boding well for the video surveillance market in such domains.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions

3. GCC Video Surveillance Market Overview

3.1. GCC Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.2. GCC Video Surveillance Market Volume, 2015-2025F

3.3. GCC Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.4. GCC Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

3.5. GCC Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F

3.6. GCC Video Surveillance Market-Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.7. GCC Video Surveillance Market-Porter's Five Forces

4. GCC Video Surveillance Market Dynamics

4.1. Imapct Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. GCC Video Surveillance Market Trends

6. Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Market Overview

6.1. Saudi Arabia Country Indicators

6.2. Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3. Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Market Volume, 2015-2025F

6.4. Saudi Arabia Analog Video Surveillance Market Overview

6.5. Saudi Arabia Analog Video Surveillance Market Price Trend, By Types

6.6. Saudi Arabia Analog Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Verticals

6.7. Saudi Arabia IP Video Surveillance Market Overview

6.8. Saudi Arabia IP Video Surveillance Market Price Trend, By Types

6.9. Saudi Arabia IP Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Verticals

6.10. Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Software Market Overview

6.11. Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Software Market Overview, By Verticals

6.12. Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Verticals

6.13. Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Market Overview, Key Performance Indicators

6.14. Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Market Overview, Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2025F

6.15. Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Market Competitive Landscape

7. UAE Video Surveillance Market Overview



8. Qatar Video Surveillance Market Overview



9. Bahrain Video Surveillance Market Overview



10. Oman Video Surveillance Market Overview



11. Kuwait Video Surveillance Market Overview



12. GCC Video Surveillance Market-Opportunity Assessment

12.1. GCC Video Surveillance Market-Opportunity Assessment, By Types

12.2. GCC Video Surveillance Market-Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals

12.3. GCC Video Surveillance Market-Opportunity Assessment, By Countries

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Avigilon Corporation

13.2. Axis Communication AB

13.3. Hanwha Techwin Middle East FZE

13.4. Honeywell International Inc.

13.5. Robert Bosch Middle East FZE

13.6. CP Plus FZE

13.7. Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

13.8. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

13.9. Pelco Inc.

14. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9i4a1j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.