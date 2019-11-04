Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Report, 2019-2025 - Industrial Segment Expected to Acquire the Highest Revenue Share in the Future Due to Favorable Government Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Low Voltage Electric Motor Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Type, By Products, By Applications, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report thoroughly covers the market by types, voltage, products, applications and countries.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going APAC low voltage electric motor market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Asia-Pacific's Low Voltage Electric Motor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.



Industrial automation, expansion of the manufacturing sector, the establishment of new industries, usage in a wide range of consumer products are driving the demand for electric motors in Asia-Pacific market. Low voltage electric motor is one of the key revenue contributing segments in the overall electric motors market.

The automotive sector in countries such as India, Indonesia and Thailand is expected to witness a healthy surge due to the influx of huge investment owing to cheap skilled labor, space availability and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles in the region. This, in turn, would drive the demand for low voltage electric motors in the automotive domain.

The industrial segment is expected to acquire the highest revenue share in the future due to favorable government initiatives to strengthen the manufacturing sector and diversify the economy by building new industries in the region. Moreover, the government of several countries are inclined towards increasing the penetration of electric vehicles in passenger and commercial segments, which would create additional demand for low voltage electric motors across the region over the next six years.

China, Japan and India are the key revenue generating countries in the overall APAC low voltage electric motors market share. The overall booming infrastructural development, together with several upcoming construction projects would continue to play an important role in the low voltage electric market of these countries. Further, the efforts of the Chinese government to develop the country's value chain would help sustain the dominant position of the country in the APAC low voltage electric motor market share.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

3.1 APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues 2015-2025F

3.2 APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Products, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.8 APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Porter's Five Forces

4. APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Trends

6. India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

6.1 India Country Indicators

6.2 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Types

6.3.1 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.2 India AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.1 India AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.2 India AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.3.2.3 India AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F

6.3.3 India DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.3.3.1 India DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.3.2 India DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.3.3.3 India DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F

6.4 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Voltage

6.4.1 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

6.4.2 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F

6.5 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Products

6.5.1 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Products, 2018 & 2025F

6.5.2 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Products, 2015-2025F

6.6 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Applications

6.6.1 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Applications , 2018 & 2025F

6.6.2 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Applications , 2018 & 2025F

6.6.2.1 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2015-2025F

6.6.2.2 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2015-2025F

6.6.2.3 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2015-2025F

6.6.2.4 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Automotive Application, 2015-2025F

6.6.2.5 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Power Utility & Water Treatment Application,

2015-2025F

6.6.2.6 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F

6.7 India Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Key Performance Indicators

6.7.1 India Government Spending Outlook

6.7.2 India Residential Sector Outlook

6.7.3 India Commercial Sector Outlook

6.7.4 India Hospitality Sector Outlook

6.7.5 India Industrial Sector Outlook

6.7.6 India Automotive Sector Overview

7. China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

8. Japan Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

9. Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

10. New Zealand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

11. Indonesia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

12. Thailand Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

13. Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

14. Philippines Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

15. Rest of APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

15.1 Rest of APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

16. APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment

16.1 APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F

16.2 APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F

17. APAC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Competitive Landscape

18. Company Profiles

18.1 Siemens AG

18.2 ABB Ltd.

18.3 TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd.

18.4 WEG S.A.

18.5 Regal Beloit Corporation

18.6 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

18.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

18.8 Toshiba Corporation

18.9 Wolong Electric Group

19. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgq3l7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.