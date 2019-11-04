Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market to Register a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2023: AMR

Advancements in connectivity technology especially in developed countries in North America and Europe, favorable government regulations & policies, and significant rise in number of connected aircraft and air passengers opting for usage in-flight entertainment and connectivity services boost the market growth. Based on geography, North America held the highest market share in 2016, contributing nearly three-fifths of the total market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market garnered $3.31 billion in 2017, and is expected to generate $6.24 billion by 2023, growing a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top winning strategies, changing market trends, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and top market players.

Advancements in connectivity technology especially in developed countries in North America and Europe, favorable government regulations & policies, and significant rise in number of connected aircraft and air passengers opting for usage in-flight entertainment and connectivity services boost the market growth. However, increase in cyberattacks and data breaches along with high initial costs related to installation of networking technologies and hardware would restrain the growth of the market.

Based on type, the hardware segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2016, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of 16.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Get Sample Report for More Details @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2145

Based on connectivity technology, the air-to-ground technology segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2016, and will maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2023. On the other hand, the satellite technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on geography, North America held the highest market share in 2016, contributing nearly three-fifths of the total market share and will maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Contrarily, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the highest CAGR of 21.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2145

Leading market players discussed in the research include EchoStar Corporation, Gogo Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Kymeta Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., SITA (OnAir), Panasonic Corporation, Thikom Solutions Inc., Thales Group, and ViaSat Inc.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1?855?550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.