Global 4G Equipment Market to Reach $185.05 Billion by 2026 at 20.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in penetration of smartphones and increase in awareness of mobile phone usage and significant growth of network traffic due to rise in M2M connections, mobile and wireless devices are expected to propel the growth of the global 4G equipment market. The market across the Asia-pacific region dominated the market, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market in 2018. On the other hand, the LTE segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for 83% of the market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 4G equipment market was pegged at $40.41 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $185.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 and 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

The emergence of new social media platforms and applications, the boom in consumer demand for high-speed connectivity as well as supportive government and 4G equipment industry initiatives are the major drivers for the growth of the global 4G equipment market.

Furthermore, growing competition among service providers in terms of better network connectivity and consumer satisfaction are also fueling market growth. However, an increase in concerns pertaining to the network is expected to impede the 4G equipment market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of the 4G network in rural areas is expected to provide major opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years.

The global 4G equipment market is divided on the basis of user technology, component, and geography. Based on the user component, the market is segmented into infrastructure equipment and testing equipment. The infrastructure equipment segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to77% of the market. However, the testing equipment segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.10% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into LTE and Wi-Max. The LTE segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for 83% of the market share. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.30% during the forecast period.

The global 4G equipment market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-pacific region dominated the market, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market in 2018. Furthermore, this region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 22.00% during the study period.

The global 4G equipment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as ZTE Corporation, Airspan Networks Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cisco, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., and NEC Corporation. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

