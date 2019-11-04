Mizuho Names Michal Katz Head of Banking Americas

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced that Michal Katz has joined the firm as Head of Banking, Americas. She reports to Jerry Rizzieri, President and CEO of Mizuho Securities USA. In her new role Ms. Katz is responsible for all banking activity throughout the US, Canada, and Latin America, including investment grade and non-investment grade loans, equity and debt capital markets, securitization, and mergers and acquisitions.



With a career spanning more than 20 years on Wall Street, Katz has emerged as a seasoned and trusted advisor to companies and boards in the areas of corporate finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and digital transformation. Prior to Mizuho, she was co-head of the Global Technology Investment Banking Group at RBC Capital Markets where she built a global practice, advising and supporting leading and emerging technology companies. Katz was also a member of the Management Committee of the US investment bank and served on the US Regional Operating Committee.

“Michal is recognized throughout the industry as a top investment banking strategist whose ability to unlock value for companies is well-regarded and will be of immediate benefit to our clients,” said Rizzieri. “As we continue to expand the scope and significance of our corporate and institutional client franchise, Michal’s collaborative and inclusive management style is a perfect fit.”

Prior to RBC, Katz was a managing director at Barclays and Lehman Brothers, where she was head of the global software practice in the Technology Investment Banking Group. Before that she spent several years practicing corporate law.

Katz was recognized by American Banker as one of the Most Powerful Women in Finance in 2019, and named one of the Notable Women in Banking and Finance by Crain’s New York Business for the past two years. She is an independent director to the board of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) and serves on the board of the GRAMMY Museum, a not-for-profit arm of the Recording Academy, where she chairs the Finance Committee.

She received her BA with honors from Binghamton University and JD from New York University School of Law.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho’s operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of March 31, 2019, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com .

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London

Assistant Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1- 212-282-4446

laura.london@mizuhogroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.