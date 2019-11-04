Direct Solar Signs MOU SchollyME an International Sports Recruiting App Linked to High Schools Across the Nation

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Direct Solar of America, a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) is pleased to announce it has signed a MOU with SchollyME. Direct Solar and SchollyME will collaborate on marketing Direct Solar through the schools that SchollyME is currently working with. The collaboration will put Direct Solar into the high school programs as a partner with SchollyME. This marketing strategy has already seen major success in driving new business for both companies.



SchollyME is based in California and is the fastest growing sports recruiting app for all 32 NCAA sports. SchollyME is a social media network, sports recruiting application for high school students to showcase their talents. The platform is the first social media network to be adopted in China. Learn more at SchollyME Sports Recruiting App Lands Billion Dollar Partnership in China From the release – “Kenneth Chang of the CECC and Ascent Sports is requiring all Esports gamers and athletes to pay an annual subscription fee to the use of SchollyME. The deal is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion within 24 months, thus making SchollyME the largest recruiting app in the country.”

“We have seen major success in working with local high schools. We are currently working with 47 schools throughout Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, Austin and are seeing amazing returns. We had our largest sales day to date Thursday closing seven deals for approximately $250,000. This partnership will give us access to high schools across the nation,” states Pablo Diaz Founder, CEO Direct Solar.

This partnership will assist schools and their athletic programs through giving back a percentage of sales to help support and fund the local high school programs.

“We wanted to partner with the best solar company that can service all the schools we are currently involved with. SchollyME felt that we were more than just athletes. Our athletic community should care about the environment and give our younger generation a chance at a much longer life. Direct Solar and SchollyME is just a great partnership. We are both interested in the kid’s futures!” states Mel Nunnery Founder of SchollyME.

Direct Solar and SchollyME are currently working to define which markets to launch and in what capacity to do so. Supporting the local communities and high schools’ programs will be the driver for this successful partnership. Working with the school to establish a presence for education on solar and renewable energy and what it means for future generations of kids’ is elemental in building longevity for both companies.

Direct Solar America via its Direct Solar Capital Division currently finances commercial solar projects for multiple private equity funds throughout North America. With the SchollyME and Direct Solar America partnership we will be collectively raising capital to continue funding projects throughout North America.

The solar market has been growing at its fastest pace in recent history. According to Solar Energy Industries Association , “The U.S. solar industry now has the largest pipeline of utility-scale solar projects in history, signaling promising future prospects for solar energy development.” And with new legislation being presented the American Energy Opportunity Act which aims to make the process easier to obtain solar we expect to see continued growth in the sector.

Furthering the growth in the solar market, California has Incorporated solar into state codes & standards, including implementation of the Building Energy Efficiency Standards (BEES) for solar on new homes, developing BEES for commercial buildings with solar and storage, and preventing problematic siting & permitting requirements for utility-scale solar. The state continues to invest and grow the solar footprint. Which SchollyME being based in California this puts Direct Solar instantly in the largest solar market in the United States.

SchollyME has been working with thousands of students securing over 300 scholarships. The interactive app continues to develop and grow. SchollyME Inc. is an incredible sports social network which gives fans a front row seat in the lives of their favorite athletes and coaches while connecting with fans across the globe. For high school and jr. college athletes, SchollyME encourages you to market and promote yourself to college coaches across the globe. SchollyME empowers you to go from discovered to offered with one click.

Beyond just high schools there are numerous opportunities through partnering with SchollyME. Intros to international markets such as China where Pablo Diaz and Mel Nunnery recently traveled on an “invite only” trip to attend the Chinese Electronic Chamber of Commerce conference. Being one of the world’s most prestigious conferences, there were many attendees that are highly interested in seeing the collaboration of Direct Solar and SchollyME succeed as there is much business to do outside of the U.S. and expanding into international markets.

Direct Solar and SchollyME determine the best-case scenario to develop and bring to market the first application to buy solar online or through a mobile device from inception to financing and closing. The future of residential solar will follow the path of other large purchases such as cars through Tesla and Carvana. Consumers are becoming comfortable making these large purchases online with the right education and trusted partner. Direct Solar of America will guide consumers through the entire process providing any assistance needed along the way through implementation of AI and customer service agents available to answer any questions. Overall the company looks to create and launch an industry changing way to purchase solar.

About Direct Solar of America

Direct Solar of America is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc., a technology and acquisition company. (OTCQB: SING). Direct Solar America is America’s Solar Energy Brokerage with more than 3,500 home installations, which has enabled residential solar customers to shop for options in order to find the best option for the home. Like Rocket Mortgage or Lending Tree, Direct Solar representatives provide homeowners with a variety of financing and service providers; this has made the process of buying solar much easier for homeowners. Direct Solar is operational in eight states and continues to expand its residential solar footprint. Direct Solar Commercial serves customers that own and/or manage commercial properties. Along with Direct Solar Capital, an alternative energy financing solution, commercial projects have access to $50,000 to $3 million in funding for solar installations.

About SchollyME www.schollyme.com

SchollyME is hip for Scholarship Me and born out of the need to allow athletes to be discovered by coaches all over the country in one click.

Each year there are 7.6 million high school athletes playing sports and only 142,000 athletic scholarships available. On SchollyME, athletes can use the app much like other social networks. The difference is athletes can upload full game film, official transcripts and receive a talent evaluation from current athletes for college coaches.

