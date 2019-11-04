City of Calgary’s Stoney CNG Bus Storage and Transit Facility Wins Silver in CCPPP’s 2019 National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in P3s

Team behind “showpiece facility” to be honoured at P3 2019 in Toronto on November 18

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America’s largest indoor compressed natural gas bus fueling complex has won silver in this year’s National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships.

Presented by The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) since 1998, the prestigious award will be bestowed upon the team behind the City of Calgary’s environmentally cutting-edge facility at CCPPP’s 27th annual conference on Monday, November 18 in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel.

“Congratulations to the Stoney CNG Bus Storage and Transit Facility team for winning the silver infrastructure award in this year’s National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships,” said Mark Romoff, president and CEO of CCPPP.

The project is among five award recipients this year. The winning projects, located in the Northwest Territories, Quebec, Alberta and Ontario, showcase the diversity of projects using P3s to deliver innovative infrastructure that best serves the economic and social needs of Canadians. Read more

“We are quickly approaching the 30-year mark for the use of P3s in Canada and have 285 projects in operation or under construction, which is why it’s so exciting to see there are still new ways the public and private sectors and Indigenous communities can work together to find innovative and sustainable approaches to developing, financing and maintaining public infrastructure that achieves the best outcomes for Canadians,” Romoff said.

The partners involved in the Stoney CNG Bus Storage and Transit Facility are the City of Calgary and Plenary Infrastructure Calgary (Plenary/PCL/JCI).

“The City of Calgary is delighted to be recognized for our world-class LEED® Gold CNG bus transit facility. The design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) approach and our collaboration with Plenary Infrastructure LP allowed us to deliver this project on time and within budget. Investments in transit are among the best investments any city can make to improving the environment, reducing congestion and improving mobility.”

Doug Morgan, Acting General Manager Transportation, City of Calgary

“On behalf of Plenary Infrastructure Calgary, I’d like to congratulate the Stoney CNG Bus Storage and Transit Facility on winning the Silver Award for Infrastructure at the CCPPP’s 2019 National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in P3s. This project will facilitate increased, safe and reliable transit service to Calgary citizens, and demonstrates a progressive step by the City and Calgary Transit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by incorporating natural gas-powered public transit vehicles in the region. The LEED® Gold facility is another great example of a well-executed public-private partnership that delivered on a shared vision — on time and on budget.”

Angela Clayton, Group Head – Buildings Division, Plenary Group

Stoney CNG Bus Storage and Transit Facility (Infrastructure Award): This gigantic facility near the Calgary International Airport can hold more than 500 standard 12-metre buses and is the largest indoor compressed natural gas bus fueling complex in North America and one of the largest in the world. But not only are the buses using greenhouse gas reducing technology, this “showpiece facility” is an “impressive example of infrastructure built and designed to incorporate sustainability,” the awards committee said, pointing to its innovative top-down ventilation design that safely and efficiently removes air contaminants, as well as its rainwater harvesting system for its bus wash system. The P3 project has an estimated cost savings of 34.7 per cent or $162.6 million compared to a traditional procurement.

CCPPP’s annual conference is the world’s premier event on public-private partnerships, attracting 1,200 senior public and private sector infrastructure leaders from across Canada and abroad with unparalleled networking and business development opportunities. Media are invited to register in advance at p3-2019.ca.

About the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships

Established in 1993, CCPPP is a national not-for-profit non-partisan, member-based organization with broad representation from across the public and private sectors. Our mission is to collaborate with all levels of government, Indigenous communities and the private sector to enable smart, innovative and sustainable approaches to developing and maintaining public infrastructure that achieve the best outcomes for Canadians. The Council is a proponent of evidence-based public policy in support of P3s, facilitates the adoption of international best practices, and educates stakeholders and the community on the economic and social benefits of public-private partnerships.

