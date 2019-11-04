Jitterbit Recognized in the ‘Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service’ with Highest Overall Rating

The Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Report is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced it has been recognized with the highest overall rating and a 100% willingness to recommend and 5.0 out of 5.0 rating on product capabilities in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). Gartner defines iPaaS as a solution that provides capabilities to enable subscribers (also known as “tenants”) to implement data, application, API and process integration projects involving any combination of cloud-resident and on-premises endpoints.



In this report, Jitterbit is the only iPaaS vendor among all vendors that has a 5.0 out of 5.0 rating for product capabilities and with a 100% willingness to recommend rating. In addition, Jitterbit received the highest rating among all vendors in terms of metrics such as “Evaluation and Contracting”, “Integration and Deployment” and “Service Support”, all as of 30 June 2019.

Jitterbit helps businesses make faster, more effective decisions by enabling them to unify and exploit data from all sources. Using the Jitterbit API integration platform, companies can rapidly connect SaaS, on-premises and cloud applications and instantly infuse artificial intelligence into any business process. Jitterbit’s intuitive API creation technology enables companies to reuse business-critical applications and data to bring new offerings to market in days, not months.

“To us, being named in this Voice of the Customer report focused on Enterprise iPaaS validates the unwavering commitment we have to providing customers with a world-class platform along with an outstanding, unmatched customer experience,” said George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit. “We’re honored that customer reviewers gave Jitterbit the highest overall rating and named Jitterbit as the only vendor in the report to have scored the full maximum of 5.0 rating for product capabilities from all its reviewers.”

Our inclusion in this report based on customer reviews is the latest recognition Jitterbit has received. The company was recognized by Gartner as a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service. Additionally, the company was recently recognized as a Leader in the Fall 2019 G2 Grid report for iPaaS for the seventh consecutive quarter, and was named a global leader in cloud computing by the Business Intelligence Group.

*Sources: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Peer Contributors, 12 August 2019. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, et al., 23 April 2019.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

