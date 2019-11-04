Polar Power to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- GARDENA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid power solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 04:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the three months ended on September 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Polar Power CEO Arthur Sams, CFO Luis Zavala and COO Raj Masina will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Time: 04:30 p.m. ET, 01:30 p.m. PT Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-254-3590 International dial-in number: 1-323-994-2093 Conference ID: 6761324

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Integra Investor Relations at 415-233-7094.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136958

and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.polarpower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through November 19, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 6761324

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar’s systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid and bad-grid applications with critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com.

Media and Investor Relations:

Integra Investor Relations

Shawn M. Severson

+1 415-233-7094

info@integra-ir.com

@Integra IR

www.integra-ir.com

Company Contact:

Polar Power, Inc.

249 E. Gardena Blvd.

Gardena, CA 90248

Tel: 310-830-9153

ir@polarpowerinc.com

www.polarpower.com



