Hamilton Capital Announces Growth Plans for Institutional Business

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Capital (Hamilton), a Columbus-based registered investment advisor (RIA) with more than $2.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), today announced its plans to grow its institutional business. The firm, which began offering its innovative dynamic investment management process to institutions more than 20 years ago, tapped Phil Shaffer , a Barron’s Top 10 Institutional Consultant, as Managing Director, Institutional Services to lead the efforts earlier this year, and recently appointed Lee Caleshu as Managing Director, Portfolio Management.

“We expect our institutional business to be a key driver of growth as we look ahead and we’re excited to have Phil lead the charge,” said Matt Hamilton, Chairman and CEO. “We’re also excited to add Lee to our already experienced investment team. His unique expertise complements our investment team well.”

Over the past year, Shaffer has worked to lay down the groundwork to expand the organization’s institutional offerings, which has been serving endowments, foundations and retirement plan sponsors since its founding. Looking ahead, the firm looks to expand its services to offer its dynamic investment management process to family offices and other financial advisors through an outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) model.

“More organizations continue to seek OCIO services today than I’ve seen at any point in my career, and by expanding an already successful institutional offering, we are well-positioned to seize this industry evolution,” said Phil Shaffer. “I’m looking forward to helping grow and serve more clients in the institutional space.”

About Phil Shaffer

Shaffer has nearly 40 years of institutional asset management experience and is passionate about creating highly tailored strategies for the firm’s institutional clients. He’s built a reputation as an innovator in the institutional consulting industry and has earned past recognition as one of Barron’s Top 100 Financial Advisors in the U.S. and as one of the Top 10 Institutional Consultants in America. Prior to joining Hamilton, Shaffer served as Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management for nearly 25 years, where he founded the firm’s Graystone Consulting business.

About Lee Caleshu

With over 20 years of investment experience, Caleshu has managed portfolios for both private clients and institutions. His expertise lies in researching and directing investments across multiple asset classes, including public equities, public bonds, as well as alternative vehicles such as real assets, hedge funds, and private equity funds. Prior to joining Hamilton, Lee was Chief Investment Officer for Halite Partners and Director of Investments at Graystone Consulting, where he managed approximately $4 billion in customized investment programs for endowments, pensions, foundations and private clients.

About Hamilton Capital

Hamilton Capital (Hamilton) is a nationally-recognized, fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) that serves clients only in a fiduciary capacity. Hamilton prides itself on its deep and experienced team that delivers financial advice and institutional-level investment management across the client spectrum. With more than 70 employees, including 28 Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professionals and four Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) professionals, Hamilton manages more than $2.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Hamilton’s AUM has grown by nearly 18 percent annually since the firm’s founding in 1997 and it aspires to increase its AUM to $10 billion by 2027—aligning with its 30-year anniversary. The firm’s expertise and client-first mindset has resulted in many national recognitions including being a member of the Financial Times 300, a list of the “industry’s elite advisors.” In addition, several of Hamilton’s advisors have earned national recognition as top 100 advisors.

For more information, including important disclosures regarding recognitions or rankings, please visit www.hamiltoncapital.com .

