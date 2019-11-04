Amur Equipment Finance Opens Office in Omaha, Second in the State

/EIN News/ -- GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance (AmurEF), a nationally ranked Top Five independent equipment finance company, today officially opened a new office in Omaha, Nebraska. The new office, located at Westroads Office Park, not only provides a quality permanent location for AmurEF’s current staff in the area but is also well suited to accommodate future professional expansion in the area across many functions, consistently with AmurEF’s continuing national expansion strategy.



“We began as a Nebraska company over 20 years ago, so directing our expansion efforts towards the local community is an appropriate way to demonstrate our pride in, and commitment to, this State,” James Truran, AmurEF’s Chief Operating Officer stated. “By opening a second office in Nebraska, we are able to simultaneously support our local roots and provide us with an opportunity to expand our footprint in the area further.”

AmurEF now employs over 160 professionals across the United States, with key management, credit processing, underwriting, servicing, and finance functions located in its headquarters in Grand Island, Nebraska. AmurEF also has additional offices in New York, New Hampshire, Texas, and California. The address of the new office is 1111 North 102nd Court, Suite 222, Omaha, NE 68114.

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.



Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com .

Media Contact:

Jacklynn Manning

Vice President of Marketing

Amur Equipment Finance

+1 (800) 994-0016 x266

JManning@amuref.com



