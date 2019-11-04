NetEnrich and ThreatLandscape Merge to Deliver Built-In Security & Ops Solutions for Modern Workloads in Hybrid Cloud & IT Environments

NetEnrich’s IT Ops services & platform, and ThreatLandscape’s cybersecurity platform, will be integrated to provide enterprises of all sizes with services and solutions that safeguards their modern workloads without sacrificing application and infrastructure uptime and performance.

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetEnrich , provider of IT Ops services and an AI-driven collaborative problem resolution platform, and ThreatLandscape , provider of an AI-powered cybersecurity software product, are merging their teams. Terms are not being disclosed, but all employees, including senior management from both companies, will remain with the merged organization, which will carry the NetEnrich name. Incumbent NetEnrich President & CEO, Raju Chekuri, will continue in this position. Praveen Hebbagodi, CEO of ThreatLandscape, will take on the CTO position at NetEnrich.



NetEnrich offers services and an AI-based platform that provide application and infrastructure monitoring and management, as well as contextual intelligence for collaborative incident management. The firm has over 6,000 end-clients and 100+ channel partners in North America and rest of the world. ThreatLandscape provides an AI-driven cybersecurity SaaS product that extracts threat signals from customers’ physical and cloud infrastructure, analyzes the data, and delivers prioritized, actionable insights to IT and cybersecurity teams. Combined, NetEnrich and ThreatLandscape will bring to market services and a platform for IT ops and risk management that will help customers secure their modern workloads, while operating their data centers, networks, cloud, and applications with ease.

“Security services for modern workloads is usually an afterthought, and is in great need of innovation, especially against the backdrop of increasing cybersecurity attacks,” says Raju Chekuri, CEO of NetEnrich. “With this merger, NetEnrich has taken a significant step in offering out-of-the-box services that delivers outcomes, and a platform for securing modern workloads in enterprises”.

“Services teams at NetEnrich helped testbed the ThreatLandscape platform and continue to co-build it for impactful modern workload use cases,” continued Chekuri. “Merging ThreatLandscape’s proprietary AI platform with the collective human intelligence and automation of NetEnrich services was just the natural next step for the two companies. Along with our existing strategic platform integrations to OpsRamp® and IBM Qradar®, it demonstrates our commitment to bringing on-demand, end-to-end IT and digital ops services and solutions that take security headaches away and create new business value for our customers.”

“Cybersecurity has traditionally been siloed from IT in midmarket businesses and smaller enterprises,” says Praveen Hebbagodi, CEO of ThreatLandscape. “Ironically these businesses are at the top of the risk pile due to increasing digital attack surfaces, limited security postures, and reactive cybersecurity controls. Along with NetEnrich, we can ensure that enterprises have the modern workload protection they need without sacrificing application and infrastructure uptime or performance.”

About NetEnrich

NetEnrich combines industrialized services and a proprietary automation platform to deliver IT infrastructure operations, and cybersecurity management services from on-premise to the cloud. NetEnrich also specializes in accelerating deployment, migration and management of application workloads on Azure, AWS, and other clouds. Our approach to IT operations drives innovation, provides control, mitigates risk, and reduces costs. NetEnrich is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and is featured in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure 2016 and 2017. To learn more about NetEnrich, visit www.netenrich.com .

OpsRamp and IBM QRadar are registered trademarks of OpsRamp, Inc. and IBM respectively.



