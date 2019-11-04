Dress for Success Vancouver Raises $118,000 at 20th Anniversary Success Luncheon

Over 20 years the registered charity has successfully helped over 35,000 women in the Lower Mainland transition into the professional workforce

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dress for Success Vancouver (DFSV), last week, celebrated 20 years of empowering women in the workforce with The Success Luncheon 2019 at the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel. The event brought together 400 business executives and senior leaders from some of BC’s most profitable and influential sectors, and featured a keynote by CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide, Joi Gordon. Through insightful presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities, attendees celebrated the impact the organization has had on Vancouver’s changing workforce over the last 20 years.



“The Dress for Success Vancouver team and I are honoured to be part of the driving force that advocates for the empowerment of women and their unmatched contributions to Vancouver’s workforce,” said Amy Robichaud, Executive Director of Dress for Success Vancouver. “We are committed to making the necessary resources and services available to women who are entering the Canadian job market for the first time – accounting for roughly 80 percent of our DFSV clients – and ensuring their transition into the professional workforce, BC economy, and local community.”

Having expanded well beyond its humble church basement beginnings 20 years ago, DFSV has helped guide more than 35,000 women in the Lower Mainland towards financial independence and economic inclusion through workforce development programs and services – including offering interview-appropriate clothing for those seeking employment. With a strong focus on growing the female workforce, DFSV has had a significant impact on the local economy, successfully generating a potential economic engine of over $1 billion CAD.

“Boughton Law is thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the Success Luncheon for a third consecutive year and to continue our ongoing partnership with Dress for Success Vancouver,” said Luca Citton, Managing Director and Chair of the Community Action Committee at Boughton Law. “As a society, it is our collective responsibility to empower women by equipping them with the tools they need to not only enter the workforce but thrive and succeed in it.”

“We are so pleased to have been involved in this year’s Success Luncheon, and to further the empowerment of women in our local economy,” said DFSV partner Jacqui MacNeill, CEO and Founder of Escents Aromatherapy. “Escents’ entire workforce is comprised of strong and highly-proficient women, and being part of this event could not have aligned more closely with our values and beliefs.”

This year, the Success Luncheon 2019 raised $118,000 CAD, which will go towards furthering the mission of Dress for Success Vancouver and their commitment to empowering women as they enter the local job market. Sponsors of this year’s event included Presenting Sponsor Boughton Law; Platinum Sponsors David Yurman, Smart Savvy + Associates, and Aritzia; Gold Sponsors Grosvenor, Cargill, and EWOS; and more - with goodies provided by Escents for guests to take home.

About Dress For Success Vancouver

Dress for Success Vancouver (DFSV) is proud to celebrate 20 years in 2019, established in 1999 as the first International affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide. The organization is an independent registered charity committed to empowering women into the workforce by providing professional attire, career development tools and a career advancement program. DFSV serves over 2000 clients per year and works with over 80 referral agencies: from Work BC and immigration services, to hospitals, colleges, and youth programs. For more info visit https://www.dfsvancouver.org .

Media Contact

Sasha Yeomans

Talk Shop Media

604 690 3509

sasha@talkshopmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.