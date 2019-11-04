Zira Announces Presence at Upcoming American Food Manufacturing Summit in Chicago

Company to Sponsor, Exhibit and Host Hands-On Workshop at Premiere Industry Event; Live Demos of Smart Manufacturing Technology Platform to Take Place at Booth #11

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zira , a data-driven industrial marketplace, today announced its presence at the upcoming American Food Manufacturing Summit , taking place November 12-13, 2019 in Chicago. The company will be sponsoring and exhibiting its new smart manufacturing platform at booth #11. In addition, Zira will be hosting a hands-on workshop on Tuesday, November 12 at 2:50pm CT.



The American Food Manufacturing Summit sets the standard on how the industry should connect and exchange ideas. The event is designed to bring food and beverage processors and suppliers together to discuss current trends, strategic insights and best practices in an ever-evolving environment.

Zira Workshop Details-At-A-Glance:

What: Connect Machines, People and Processes in the Zira Feed - A Hub for What’s Happening in Your Facility Right Now

When: Tuesday, November 12 at 2:50 - 3:25pm CT

Workshop overview: Zira's workshop will provide a hands-on experience arming attendees with the knowledge and resources needed to keep a pulse on their entire organization and accelerate value realization through the Zira Feed. Highlights of the Zira Feed to be covered:

“Twitter for manufacturers” – a live feed that increases engagement, drives decision making, and increases productivity with existing resources.

Data-driven industrial marketplace – provides recommendations based on specific data and needs.

ROI on existing investments – by integrating any system and showing only the insights that are relevant to you.

Increased profitability – for people and the planet.

Zira recently launched from stealth with the industry’s first data-driven industrial marketplace designed to create and drive autonomous workflows between previously unlinked business processes. As a collaboration hub for machines, manufacturers and suppliers, Zira helps manufacturers manage plants and facilities from the ground up. By focusing on members first (people and machines), Zira’s services develop and improve, resulting in tighter and faster engagement cycles. The Zira platform is driven in tandem by the Zira feed, a real-time collaboration engine and the Zira marketplace, a platform that allows industrial buyers and suppliers to interact, bid, and buy. With live performance data, insights and recommended actions, Zira creates full synergy between operations and procurement.

Connect with Zira at the American Food Manufacturing Summit

The Zira platform will be featured in booth #11. To schedule one-on-one meetings with Zira representatives and customers, or to receive a live demo, please contact zira@offleashpr.com .

Register for the American Food Manufacturing Summit here: https://foodmansummit.com/register/

About Zira

Zira is a data driven industrial marketplace where processes, machines, and people interact to achieve industrial operational excellence. Zira works with hundreds of plants, OEM suppliers, and utilities around the world, and has a deep understanding of how manufacturing plants and their people work. Its proven technology is currently in use at leading facilities including Bimbo Bakeries, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Nikon, Westrock and hundreds more.

Zira is a startup based in San Mateo, Calif. and Israel.

