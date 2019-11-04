Freedom Leaf Wholly Owned Subsidiary Green Lotus™ Announces Market Launch of Premium Sparkling Hemp Beverages

200,000 units have commenced shipment to over 1,000 retail partners

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Lotus ™, creator of natural cannabinoid-rich hemp products, announced today the market launch of its Premium Sparkling Hemp Beverages. Green Lotus™ (ECS Labs LLC), recently acquired by Freedom Leaf (OTCQB: FRLF ), is a superior hemp brand that provides responsibly produced products to consumers and businesses.



“We have spent the past several years working through countless formulations to bring our customers the best-tasting, highest-quality hemp derived sparkling beverage on the market,” said Carlos Frias, CEO of Freedom Leaf. “As leaders in the hemp space, we continue to raise the bar on best practices as we strive to advance our industry. Green Lotus™ is more than a collection of superior hemp products. Our brand is built on our passion to infuse a healthy lifestyle that extends beyond our products and into our customers' lives.”

With 25 milligrams of naturally-occurring cannabinoids per can, Green Lotus™ Sparking Hemp Beverages feature two natural fruit flavors, Grapefruit and Watermelon. The beverage commenced shipment to over 1,000 retail partners in late September.

Green Lotus™ Sparkling Hemp Beverage recently captured the title of “Best CBD Edible” at the USA CBD Expo .

About Green Lotus™

Green Lotus™ is a premium hemp brand that provides responsibly produced, natural cannabinoid-rich products to consumers and businesses. The brand is veteran-owned and powered by a diverse team dedicated to promoting a world where the restorative power of hemp is accessible to all people. For more information, please visit https://greenlotushemp.com .

About Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Freedom Leaf Health is a first-in-class hemp consumer packaged goods company with a family of trusted brands that provide premium hemp products for greater wellness, balance and longevity. Green Lotus™ and IrieCBD are the Company's foremost brands, offering premium hemp products such as topicals, tinctures, vapables, softgels and sparkling beverages. Freedom Leaf Health is a fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF).

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

