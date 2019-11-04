More Canadians Are Discovering the Best Kept Secret in Travel Insurance

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve never heard of personalized travel insurance coverage , you’re not alone.



But according to Snowbird Advisor Insurance , personalized travel insurance is one of the best kept secrets in the travel insurance industry, in part because it’s only offered by a select group of providers.

Unlike “standard” travel insurance policies that most travellers are used to, personalized policies don’t lump you in with other travellers when determining your premiums and coverage.

Instead, personalized policies base your premiums and coverage on your unique characteristics and medical history.

Better Coverage Features than Standard Travel Insurance Plans

“Personalized policies often provide better coverage features than standard policies,” says Stephen Fine, President of Snowbird Advisor Insurance.

Some of the advantages of personalized coverage include:

NO stability requirement for declared pre-existing medical conditions Premiums and coverage based on your unique medical situation Potentially lower premiums, depending on your medical history

“One of our goals at Snowbird Advisor Insurance is to educate Canadian travellers about the availability and potential benefits of personalized travel insurance coverage, as many people don’t even know this option exists,” Fine says.

“Having said that, we do offer our clients both personalized and standard travel insurance coverage options, allowing them to compare and choose the right option to meet their individual needs.”

Why No Stability Requirement is a Big Benefit

Fine also adds, “Most travellers would be surprised to learn that the # 2 reason why travel medical insurance claims are denied is for failing to meet the 'stability clause' requirements included in standard travel insurance policies.

“The fact that personalized travel insurance plans don’t require your pre-existing medical conditions to comply with a stability clause is a big advantage - and the best way to ensure you’re covered against financial loss as a result of a medical emergency while travelling abroad.”

Who Can Benefit from Personalized Coverage?

The unique features of personalized coverage make it an ideal travel medical insurance option for snowbirds, seniors, boomers - and even younger travelers - for a variety of different reasons:

Travellers with pre-existing medical conditions can benefit from the no stability clause feature

Individuals who have experienced a recent change to their health can also benefit from the no stability clause feature

Healthier travellers with minor or no medical conditions may benefit from potentially lower premiums

About Snowbird Advisor Insurance

Snowbird Advisor Insurance Inc. is a travel insurance broker specializing in providing Canadian snowbirds, boomers and seniors with travel insurance solutions designed to meet their unique needs.

The company understands the specific insurance requirements of snowbird and senior travellers, in addition to offering a personalized policy option that features coverage for pre-existing medical conditions with no stability period requirement .

Visit www.SnowbirdAdvisorInsurance.ca for further details.

MEDIA:

For more information contact:

Stephen Fine

1-855-410-6028

Email: media@snowbirdadvisor.ca

Website: www.snowbirdadvisorinsurance.ca



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/677e6112-5eed-469e-995f-930a308de1a0

Travel Insurance Coverage That's as Unique as You Are More Canadian travellers are discovering the best kept secret in travel insurance



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.