FlexIt, Easy-Access Gym App, Announces Partnership with EōS Fitness

Arizona residents can now work out at EōS Fitness with the FlexIt app

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt, the app that enables users to try fitness clubs by paying for the time they use (down to the minute), today announces the addition of EōS Fitness to its list of partners. Through this partnership, users will now be able to work out at EōS Fitness locations using the FlexIt app, starting in Arizona.



“We’re excited to have an innovative, leading regional player like EōS Fitness embrace FlexIt and allow new prospects to sample its outstanding facilities, experiencing all that its clubs have to offer,” said Austin Cohen, CEO and Founder of FlexIt. “FlexIt has been available in Arizona for a few months now, and our users have been requesting that we add EōS to the platform. We are thrilled to finally provide access to EōS and its amenity-rich locations.”

FlexIt’s best-in-class technology is revolutionizing the fitness industry by introducing consumers to fitness facilities in a frictionless manner, whereby the users pay by-the-minute for their time in the clubs. FlexIt allows users to smoothly check-in and check-out at the front desk of the club of their choice, enabling them to try new clubs in a non-intimidating manner. FlexIt recently announced dynamic pricing, a feature that enables users to make informed decisions about when to work out, which enables clubs to increase traffic during off-peak hours. FlexIt also launched an in-app promotions feature, whereby clubs can push discounts and promotions to FlexIt users. The integrated FlexIt technology system acts as a powerful lead generation tool for clubs.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access a wide network of fitness clubs around the U.S., paying only for the amount of time that they are in the facility. With over 750 fitness clubs across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously providing clubs with access to a large network of prospective members. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

About EōS Fitness

EōS Fitness is a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value Low Price (HVLP) gyms, with 18 locations throughout Arizona, and additional locations throughout California, Nevada, Utah and soon Florida. The brand is well known among consumers for its high-value amenities, affordable membership options and 24/7 gym access. Some signature amenities at EōS Fitness include “The Yard,” its green turf functional training area with ample space for sled and battle rope workouts, and MOVEōS Cinema, a theater-like room with a variety of cardio equipment where movies are played during workouts. Most EōS locations also offer over 75 group classes weekly, an expansive free weights area, wide variety of cardio equipment, an indoor lap pool, basketball court and a Kids’ Club with a jungle gym, basketball court and mini movie theater.

Media Contact:

Jaclyn Bertrand

Uproar PR for FlexIt

jbertrand@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58a28301-e001-4bc9-a587-f469303c34c5

EōS Fitness The FlexIt app is now available for use at select EōS Fitness locations



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.