Vera Bradley Announces Reporting Date for Fiscal Year 2020 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report results for the third quarter ended November 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.verabradley.com . Alternatively, interested parties may dial into the call at (800) 458-4121, and enter the access code 1712571. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available through December 24, 2019. To access the recording, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921, and enter the access code 1712571.

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a majority interest of Pura Vida Bracelets, a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand with a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other accessories.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116

Media:

877-708-VERA (8372)

Mediacontact@verabradley.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.