Lyocell Fiber Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2022

Lyocell Fiber Market 2019

Description: -

Lyocell is a regenerated fiber made from wood pulp or cellulose. This form of rayon is made from bleached wood pulp with the help of dry jet-wet spinning. It has strong fabric characteristics and is popularly used for making ropes, bandages, and abrasive materials. With the growing demand for lyocell fiber in various industries, report analysts believe that its global market will record a CAGR of 7.92% during 2018-2022. The overall market size should grow by 167.3 kilotons over the forecast period.

Key Players

• Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

• Birla Cellulose

• China Populus Textile

• LENZING

• Swan Fiber

• Xinxiang Sunshining Textiles

As per reports, the global lyocell fiber market which was valued at US$ 941 million in 2018 is expected to reach US$ 1,305 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6%. This versatile and high-performance fiber is used for making woven as well as non-woven textile products. It has many properties such as temperature resistance, moisture absorbance, high tensile strength, and versatile dyeing. Therefore, lyocell is increasingly being used in apparel, industrial and technical sectors.

The important factors driving the demand for lyocell are constant changes in fashion trends and increasing demand for biodegradable fibers. Moreover, with the development of better fibers through technological advancements, the usage of superior quality materials such as lyocell is on the rise. Growing awareness regarding the use of sterilized products in the healthcare sector is also driving the lyocell fiber market in many countries around the world. However, the increasing cost of the fiber is likely to hinder market growth to an extent.

Segmentation:

The global lyocell fiber market is segmented into types and applications.

Based on types, the market is divided into regular lyocell fiber and cross-linked lyocell fiber. The regular fiber is increasingly being used in the textile industry. However, cross-linked fiber is likely to exhibit remarkable gains over the forecast period. This fiber is used in jersey fabrics, non-woven fabrics, knitwear, and household textiles.

Based on applications, the market is divided into apparel, home textiles, non-woven and others. The apparel segment is expected to hold the highest market share over the forecast period. The fiber is being increasingly used for manufacturing dresses, jeans, coats, and other casual wear.

Regional Analysis:

This report considers five important regions to study the global lyocell fiber market. The regions are North America (The United States, Mexico and Canada), Europe (UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and rest of the region), Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Turkey).

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the highest market share over the forecast period. The fiber is increasingly being used for manufacturing apparel and baby diapers in this region. It is also an important manufacturing base of the automotive and textile industry. The Asia-Pacific region is followed by North America and Europe.

Industry News:

According to Radiant Insights Inc., a market research company based in the United States, the sustainable fiber made from bleached wood pulp will be used for making more products such as clothing, bandages and ropes in the coming years.

