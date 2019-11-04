New Toronto Courthouse Wins Silver in CCPPP’s 2019 National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in P3s

Project team to be honoured at P3 2019 in Toronto on November 18

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s first high-rise courthouse, which is set to transform access to the justice system in downtown Toronto, has won silver in this year’s National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships.

Presented by The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) since 1998, the prestigious award will be bestowed upon the project team at CCPPP’s 27th annual conference on Monday, November 18 in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel.

“Congratulations to the New Toronto Courthouse team for winning the silver project development award in this year’s National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships,” said Mark Romoff, president and CEO of CCPPP.

The project is among five award recipients this year. The winning projects, located in the Northwest Territories, Quebec, Alberta and Ontario, showcase the diversity of projects using P3s to deliver innovative infrastructure that best serves the economic and social needs of Canadians. Read more

“We are quickly approaching the 30-year mark for the use of P3s in Canada and have 285 projects in operation or under construction, which is why it’s so exciting to see there are still new ways the public and private sectors and Indigenous communities can work together to find innovative and sustainable approaches to developing, financing and maintaining public infrastructure that achieves the best outcomes for Canadians,” Romoff said.

The partners involved in the New Toronto Courthouse are the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General, Infrastructure Ontario and EllisDon Infrastructure (with Renzo Piano Building Workshop and NORR Architects & Engineers Limited).

“IO couldn’t be more proud of this acknowledgement, and we thank the CCPPP committee for their recognition of the courthouse at this stage, as it highlights our strong partnership with EllisDon Infrastructure, our unique collaboration with the City of Toronto, and all the stakeholders who have contributed to this project to date. The new Toronto courthouse attracted internationally renowned architects to participate in Infrastructure Ontario’s P3 program with distinguished local architects, and IO is thrilled to deliver this project for the Ministry of the Attorney General. We are all excited to see this project taking shape.”

Michael Lindsay, President Project Delivery, Infrastructure Ontario

“To be recognized with the CCPPP Development Award for the New Toronto Courthouse is an honour and a testament to the successful collaboration between the partners, setting a new standard for future P3 courthouses in Canada. This partnership brought a unique design perspective to the P3 model and is delivering a landmark in the City of Toronto showcasing its important history and heritage.”

Danny Giacomel, Vice-President, EllisDon Capital

The New Toronto Courthouse (Project Development Award): Construction is underway on Ontario’s first high-rise courthouse in Toronto’s downtown core, which will amalgamate six Ontario Court of Justice criminal courthouse locations in one new, accessible location. The P3 project, with an estimated cost savings of $228.7 million compared to the more traditional approach to procurement, is “noteworthy for its design considerations, as well as its significant stakeholder consultations” to improve access to justice and enhance operational efficiencies as well as commemorating the rich cultural and heritage value of the site, said the awards committee. Along with its 63 courtrooms and 10 conference rooms, the 17-storey facility will include improved security features integrated throughout the design of the courthouse and house the first Indigenous Learning Centre in an Ontario courthouse.

CCPPP’s annual conference is the world’s premier event on public-private partnerships, attracting 1,200 senior public and private sector infrastructure leaders from across Canada and abroad with unparalleled networking and business development opportunities. Media are invited to register in advance at p3-2019.ca.

About the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships

Established in 1993, CCPPP is a national not-for-profit non-partisan, member-based organization with broad representation from across the public and private sectors. Our mission is to collaborate with all levels of government, Indigenous communities and the private sector to enable smart, innovative and sustainable approaches to developing and maintaining public infrastructure that achieve the best outcomes for Canadians. The Council is a proponent of evidence-based public policy in support of P3s, facilitates the adoption of international best practices, and educates stakeholders and the community on the economic and social benefits of public-private partnerships.

