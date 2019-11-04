Kandi Technologies Announces Two New Pure Electric Community Vehicles to be Launched in the American Market

/EIN News/ -- JINHUA, China, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), announced today that the Company has newly developed two new mini pure electric vehicle (“EV”) models. The first model is a four-wheeled mini pure EV. The second model is a three-wheeled mini pure EV. These vehicles are intended for use in residential settings to meet U.S. market demand according to DGL Group Inc. (USA) (“DGL Group”)’s market analysis research. After Kandi has undergone several rounds of technical and performance tests on the mini EVs, five of each mini EV model prototypes are completed and ready to be shipped to DGL Group for further tests in the beginning of this month.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2079/49377_83ade8ee24fcfb91_001full.jpg

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman of Kandi commented: “the successful development of these two mini EV models within such a short time period is a strong indicator of the Company’s capability of producing intelligent electric transportation products by leveraging our expertise in manufacturing off-road vehicles. We are confident in DGL Group’s sales competence and our broader potential cooperation in the future.”



About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries, SC Autosports, LLC, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States and Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the “Affiliated Company”). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the Affiliated Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. As of September 30, 2019, Geely Group (including its affiliate) holds 78%, and Kandi Vehicles holds 22% in the Affiliated. The Affiliated has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Company Contact:



Ms. Kewa Luo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Phone: 1-212-551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.