Anything Technologies Media in Negotiation to Complete Major Multi-Million Dollar Contracts in the Biomass Hemp Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the company is in negotiation to complete major contracts in the sale of Biomass Hemp for two major clients. The company has been in negotiation for several weeks to complete the sale of products in the Hemp market and looks to complete contracts in the near term. The company is working as an agent to facilitate the deals between the buyers and sellers and expects to complete transactions this month.

The company is currently selling over 30 CBD and Hemp based products and is working on the development of several new products as well. The company last week also launched its new app NinjaQuestion and looks to bring in many school districts as clients using our program.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

