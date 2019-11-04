AZTherapies to Present at the 25th Annual BIO-EUROPE® International Partnering Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZTherapies, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to extend brain health, today announced that its Director of Business Development, Parid Sava, Ph.D., will be presenting at BIO-EUROPE ’s 25th Annual International Partnering Conference, taking place from November 11 to 13, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. The presentation will highlight AZTherapies’ lead Phase 3 clinical candidate ALZT-OP1 for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease and its pipeline of candidates targeting neuroinflammation to treat neurodegenerative diseases.



When: Monday, November 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm

Where: Level 1, Hall B1, Room 6

About BIO-EUROPE

Now celebrating its 25th year, BIO-EUROPE is Europe’s largest life science partnering conference. Bringing together international decision makers from the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and financial sectors, the conference offers networking opportunities, workshop and panel participation, high-profile exhibitions, and prearranged one-to-one meetings. BIO-EUROPE is produced by EBD Group , a leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

About AZTherapies

AZTherapies is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that aim to fundamentally change neurodegenerative disease progression, extending normal cognition and function and improving quality of life in the aging population. Advancing a growing pipeline of candidates to treat patients with few therapeutic options, our lead candidate, ALZT-OP1, is built on a multi-modal approach that recognizes neuroinflammation as a root cause of serious neurodegeneration and seeks to stop or slow the progression of disease. Our Phase 3 COGNITE trial in early Alzheimer’s disease is fully enrolled and expected to complete in late 2020. Following our lead program, we are advancing candidates for the treatment of post-ischemic stroke cognitive impairment, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and other indications. AZTherapies is a private company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, please visit www.aztherapies.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer LaVin

207-360-0473

jlavin@aztherapies.com

Investor Contact:

Courtney Turiano

212-698-8687

courtney.turiano@sternir.com



