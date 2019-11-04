CBD Unlimited Closes Deal with First Foods Group to Launch Hemp-Based Premium CBD Products

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTC: EDXC) formerly known as Endexx Corporation (EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, announced today a momentous advancement of the company’s new partnership with First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG), a leading chocolate manufacturer, to launch hemp-based premium chocolate product line under the brand name, “Southeast Edibles.”

Backed by a proven track-record, First Foods Group will assist in furthering CBD Unlimited’s goals of continuously expanding and innovating its product suite. First Foods Group has launched its first hemp-based chocolate product line under the name Southeast Edibles. CBD Unlimited will play a significant role in regulating the distribution, as well as assisting with the development of high-quality CBD-infused chocolates. Critical applications provided under the agreement include identifying unique food concepts, funding options, and manufacturing services.

Through this collaboration, First Foods Group and CBD Unlimited expect this initial launch to promote the continued development of distinctive ingestible CBD products. Southeast Edibles will offer a variety of premium chocolate flavors with different concentrations of CBD Unlimited’s top-rated CBD.

“First Foods Group will be a significant contributor to CBD Unlimited's growth strategy as we advance into the food category. According to Arcview Market Research, U.S. CBD sales are expected to hit $20 billion by 2024. As this forecast includes the increase in CBD-infused food products, we are excited to accelerate into this market," commented Todd Davis, CEO & Chairman of CBD Unlimited. "We look forward to working closely with First Foods Group and leveraging their knowledge and expertise in CBD-infused food innovation.”

“We are excited to work with CBD Unlimited to bring our newly launched Southeast Edibles product line to market. Our thorough, thoughtful approach to developing only the highest quality CBD chocolate edibles is an ideal match with CBD Unlimited's scientific approach to perfecting the accuracy of CBD dosage in all-natural food products. CBD Unlimited’s loyal customer base and expanding market access gives us confidence that they are an ideal partner to help bring our products to discerning customers who demand quality chocolate edibles that have an exceptional taste and deliver a consistent and reliable dose of hemp-based ingredients,” according to Harold Kestenbaum, CEO and Chairman of FIFG.

About First Foods Group, Inc.

First Foods Group, Inc. provides management services and funding options for emerging food brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also growing its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. First Foods Group has assembled a team of distinguished food service professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.



About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products; all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the Company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into their business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Along with that, Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases CBD Unlimited, Inc.’s productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

