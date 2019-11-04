PyroGenesis Receives $345K Milestone Payment from RISE Energy Technology Center AB

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, announced today that, further to its previous press release dated October 17th, 2019, the Company has received a milestone payment of approx. $345K from RISE Energy Technology Center AB (the “Client”).



This contract, originally announced last January, is for a 900-kW plasma torch system which was won in a competitive bid process.

Following the success of the Factory Acceptance Test last month, PyroGenesis’ team performed the SAT of the high-power plasma torch at the Client’s facility in Sweden where the torch has been installed and operated under the Client’s parameters. This milestone payment is connected to the successful Site Acceptance Test (“SAT”) where the torch has been installed on the Client’s reactor, upon which a series of tests are now being conducted. A final payment is also expected towards the end of month once all tests are completed.

PyroGenesis’ 900-kW plasma torch is to be tested to replace fossil fuel burners in the iron ore induration (pelletization) process. Pelletization is the process in which iron ore is concentrated before shipment, thus significantly reducing the cost of transportation. In conventional technology, the process heat is provided by diesel/fuel burners. The combustion, in the burners, of natural gas, heavy oil and/or pulverized coal results in the production of greenhouse gases such as CO 2 . Plasma torches are therefore an environmentally friendly alternative.

According to management a typical pellet plant producing 10 million metric tonnes of pellets annually, emits approximately one million metric tonnes of CO 2 1. The total world pellet production of 400 million metric tonnes of pellets corresponds to the production of about 40 million metric tonnes of CO 2 , and represents a potential market for torch sales in excess of $10B worldwide.

Separately, further to the Press Release dated October 9th, 2019, wherein it was disclosed that a $6.4M payment was expected within 2-4 weeks, the Company confirms that this the payment is still on schedule.

On a separate note, further to a Press Release dated September 18th, 2019, the Company provides the following additional information with respect to the agreement with Independent Trading Group (“ITG”). The agreement is for an initial term of three (3) months (the “Initial Term”), renewable for subsequent one (1) month terms (each an “Additional term”), unless PyroGenesis or ITG provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term. The Company has agreed to pay ITG a service fees of $5,000 per month, plus applicable taxes. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between ITG and the Company, and ITG will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for the services it will render.

