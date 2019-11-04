Bastion Collective Continues US Expansion with Addition of Bastion db5 Research Agency

Marketing and Communications Collective Acquires Innovative, Growing Quantitative and Qualitative Research Agency db5

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Collective , the largest independent communications group in Australia, continues to assemble a robust set of marketing and communications services for the US with the acquisition of db5, a consumer insights and strategy consultancy specializing in quantitative and qualitative research, brand strategy, innovation and communications. As part of the transition, the research leader has rebranded as Bastion db5 and will provide valuable complementary consumer insights ingenuity to the PR, social media and digital services already thriving under the Bastion Collective brand in the US market.



Bastion db5 boasts an enviable client list and has worked with some of the largest brands in the world, including MillerCoors, KFC, BuzzFeed, Hyundai, ConocoPhillips, Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s, Airbnb, Twitter, Postmates, Verizon, YouTube and many others. These brands trust the insights and data gathered by Bastion db5’s team of experts across offices in LA and New York.

“The significance of adding the unmatched research expertise of Bastion db5 to the world class marketing and communications services Bastion already provides for a wide spectrum of US and global clients cannot be understated,” said Dax Cornelius, CEO of Bastion Collective – USA. “Bastion db5 is creating innovative ways to collect insights, having conducted over a million interviews across 48 countries and crunching more than 30 million data points while executing thousands of online and mobile surveys, telephone interviews, intercept interviews as well as focus groups, IDIs, shop-alongs and ethnographies over the past few years. Their track record of helping brands transform and grow is remarkable.”

Bastion db5 provides strategic, foundational research offerings that are fully customizable to meet the needs of the customer. Whether an organization requires strategic consultancy or fast turn data and insights, Bastion db5 has a full toolbox of research methods with particular strength in discrete choice, product viability, pricing, copy testing, brand tracking, customer journey and segmentation.

“Bastion Collective is fully committed to continued expansion into the US market,” said Fergus Watts, founder and executive chairman of Bastion Collective. “Finding a research firm of the highest caliber has been a top priority as we look to build out a comprehensive, complementary suite of services for our clientele. Bastion db5 has the talent, resources and experience to plug into our growing Collective of communications experts and offer immediate value. Our current and future clients will now have access to invaluable data points and insights to help them grow, which is very exciting.”

“We are both humbled and excited to join a marketing services organization with such a forward-looking approach to providing value for their customers,” said Chris Hubble, founder and CEO of Bastion db5. “The breadth of talent and expertise between the different CEO’s and agencies here is inspiring and we see opportunities all over the place to offer additional value to our clients—as well as provide market research and consumer insights services for clients working with our new sister agencies in the Collective.”

To learn more about how Bastion db5 and the Bastion Collective can help propel your business, please visit www.bastiondb5.com .

About Bastion Collective

Bastion Collective is a unique group of leading marketing and communications businesses that offer a powerful mix of expertise. The interconnected agency structure provides unmatched capabilities and support with communications teams that can provide service in tandem or independently based on the needs of the client. Bastion Collective is a global agency with offices in Los Angeles, Irvine, New York, Melbourne, Sydney and an integrated offering throughout Asia. In the USA, Bastion is comprised of integrated public relations and social media agency Bastion Elevate, digital agency Bastion Rare and research agency Bastion db5.

