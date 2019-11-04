Phone-based Authentication Solutions 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 23.8% and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Phone-based Authentication Solutions Market 2019

Phone-based authentication solutions are mainly used in fintech market where it is highly important to verify transactions and ensure that the integrity of the data is maintained. These solutions use cell phones including smartphones for the purpose of data authentication. With growing innovation, these tools may also be deployed on other devices such as tablets, thus increasing the scope of phone-based authentication solutions market. The authentication process is generally undertaken using pass codes relayed through text messages, phone calls or emails.

Key Players

• CA Technologies

• Gemalto

• Shearwater Group

• Symantec

• VASCO Data Security International

Global phone-based authentication solutions market is poised to grow at a fast pace as various online services require authentication of data. The market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 23.8 percent during the reporting period of 2018 and 2022. The report seeks to identify various growth drivers governing the market. One of the most prominent trends emerging in this market is the implementation of Bring Your Own Device policies in enterprises. As employees may now use their own devices for carrying out their official duties, it is important to authenticate the data on a regular basis, leading to higher demand for phones.

The increase in use of mobile and handheld devices is also expected to fuel the demand for phones. The report also attempts to make critical analysis of the global phone-based authentication solutions market by identifying various impediments which may have negative impact on the growth of the market. The demand for these solutions is also expected to increase in developing economies.

Market Analysis

Global phone-based authentication solutions market is not only highly complex but is also changing at a fast pace due to constant innovation. It attempts to bifurcate the market on the basis of market drivers and challenges. This approach provides more holistic view of the market and helps in the decision-making process. The report also divides the market on the basis of current and emerging trends.

The market by type is further classified into:

Single Factor Certification

Multifactor Certification

The market by application is further split into:

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Payment Card Industry (PCI)

Government

Regional Analysis

As phone-based authentication solutions market is global in its scope, it may be divided into different segments on the basis of their geographic location. The report divides the entire market into three segments which are Americas, APAC and EMEA. While currently the Americas are leading in the market, but the demand share from emerging economies in APAC and EMEA region is also growing at a fast pace. The division of the market into different geographic segments is important as these markets feature distinct regulatory and social environment. The challenges faced in these segments may also differ widely.

Industry News

Global phone-based authentication solutions market is very dynamic as it is still in the evolutionary stage. The fast pace of technological changes necessitates the need to bring about new solutions for authentication. The rise of fintech and online shopping is likely to be one of the most important growth drivers for the industry. Further, the market is expected to go through consolidation phase as the entry of new firms in the market intensifies the competition.

