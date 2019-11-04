Hair Accessories Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Hair Accessories– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence of Social Media to Drive Hair Accessories Market 2019-2026



Overview:

Hair plays an integral part in the enhancement of an individual’s appearance. An individual’s aesthetics for hair include healthy, shiny, and well-groomed hair that can uplift the look of the individual. Hence, people take care of their hair, try hair accessories to make it look better, try different hairstyles to complement their facial structure and augment the overall appeal. The global hair accessories market has witnessed fast growth in the last few years. Consumers are open to experimentation, which has enabled manufacturers to provide rather riskier and more outgoing hair accessories that allow consumers to express their inner self.

A broad range of hair accessories are available in the market, especially targeted at the female population. Such accessories include head warmers, headbands, hairpins, hairties, hair combs, hair bows, butterfly clips, crowns, clutches, small pearls, and ribbon weaves, among many others. These hair accessories are further explored by the market players by decorating them in different styles such as beads glitters, flowers, colors, nets, feathers, and stones. Such a wide range of hair accessories is devised to serve a different look for different occasions, hence, gaining prominence in every woman’s wardrobe over the estimate period.

There are other factors that are contributing to the ascension of the global hair accessories market through the forecast period. Growing disposable incomes have enabled consumers to spend higher on appearances, hence, complementing growth in the global hair accessories market. Further, the number of working women is rising at a staggering rate. This has led to higher sales of accessories suitable for a corporate setting. In addition, a rising trend of posting luxurious pictures on social media seems to be a major driver behind higher consumer spending on hair accessories, among other fashion items. Growing celebrations of festivals and rising adoption of themed parties and ceremonies has provided a large impetus to the global hair accessories market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global hair accessories market is studied for a unique set of segments that are based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the global hair accessories market is segmented into cloth, plastic, leather, PU, and metal. Based on application, the global hair accessories market is segmented into youth, children, and middle aged people.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The global hair accessories market is analyzed for the regions of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the MEA. The most prominent shareholders in the hair accessories market include North America and Asia Pacific. This can be credited to the rising following of Hollywood among younger consumers. Further, rising social media usage has triggered higher adoption of different hair accessories, providing traction to market growth. Apart from that, within the APAC, the hair accessories market is likely to gain momentum over the estimate period, owing to the rising prevalence of appearance centric population. Further, growing disposable income of consumers has enabled higher spending on hair accessories, hence, deriving regional market growth.

