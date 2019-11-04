Ultralight Helicopters 2019 Market By: Industry Size,Growth,Trends,Analysis,Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Ultralight Helicopters Market 2019

Ultralight helicopters are airplanes that closely resemble regular helicopters but are designed in distinctly. Such helicopters are much lighter than the mainstream ones with a simpler design. Ultralight helicopters are equipped with one or two seats and usually do not have any cockpit. The diameter of the top rotor for these helicopters range between 12 feet and 25 feet. Such aircraft are mainly intended to be used for personal and recreational purposes.

Key Players

Curti Aerospace

CH-7 Heli-Sport

Dragon Fly Helicopters

CoaX Helicopters

Cicare

Dynali HelicopterSPRL

ENSTROM HELICOPTER CORP

Fama Helicopters

Global ultralight helicopters market is expected to grow at a fast pace. The market size for ultralight helicopters was pegged at $26.93 billion in 2017 and it is projected to touch $30.69 billion mark by 2022. During this time period, the industry is poised to show CAGR of 2.65 percent. There are several factors which are expected to fuel the demand for these ultralight helicopters. These aircrafts are widely used for providing emergency medical services. The demand for ultralight helicopters is thus high in markets such as North America and Europe. However, it is expected that emerging economies in Asia and Middle East region will also be active participants in the coming time period.

Global ultralight helicopters market will also receive a positive fillip from improvement in general economy. Vibrant economic conditions allow for high discretionary spending on the part of individual customers. Further, emerging economies are increasing their outlay on boosting their military and para military concerns. These developments will boost the demand for ultralight helicopters, making the industry more robust and mature.

Market Analysis

Global ultralight helicopters market is highly complex and is technology driven. With improvement in technologies, there have been constant influx of newer and more innovative ultralight helicopters. The report divides the global ultralight helicopters market on the basis of type and application.

The market by Type is further segmented into Piston Engine and Turboshaft segments. The market segments created on this basis of application include civil & commercial and Military. The report provides detailed information about each of these segments. Some of the main metrics covered are the market size, growth potential and competitive landscape.

Geographical Segmentation

As the demand for ultralight helicopters is global in nature, it is important to divide the market on the basis of geographic location as well. Since these segments exhibit distinct features and also have different regulatory environment governing them, such bifurcation may help in better understanding of the prevailing conditions. The main regions studied in the report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. Currently developed economies such as the US and Europe dominate ultralight helicopters market on demand basis. However, the demand is expected to pick up in newer markets such as Japan and China. The report makes an in-depth study of external environment prevailing in each of these segments.

Industry News

Global ultralight helicopters market is poised to show strong performance. However, it may also face funding crunch as the expenditure on research and development endeavors increases. The competition in the market is also expected to intensify as new players enter the market. Further, there may be increase in mergers and acquisitions as firms try to boost their positions in the market through consolidation.

