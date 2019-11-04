Cyber Security Market to Witness Impressive Growth On Account of Soaring Threat of Cyber Attacks, Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in Cyber Security Market Research Report are IBM, Cisco, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Qualys, Inc., RSA Security LLC., F-Secure, McAfee, LLC, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Proofpoint, Rapid7, Sophos Ltd., Splunk Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CyberArk Software Ltd., F5 Networks, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Forcepoint, among others.

It reveals various relevant information on the prevailing Cyber Security Market trends. To offer insights into competitive landscape, the report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Furthermore, section on industry developments is compiled to help companies gauge the impact of growth strategies adopted by their competitors. It further segments the global market in terms of various segments to help stakeholders estimate the investment feasibility of the market.



Cyber Security Market Forecast to Reach USD 289.8 Billion by 2026

Cyber security encompasses a plethora of technologies, practices, and processes, designed especially to shield computer networks, programs, and devices against cyber-attacks. This sole factor itself make these technologies indispensable to organizations around the world. Spurred by this, the overall Cyber Security Market size is forecast to reach USD 289.8 Billion by 2026. The market stood at USD 131.3 Billion in 2018.

Demand for Cyber Security Expected to Rise in Response to Rising Internet Connection

Anything that is connected to the internet or exposed to cloud is vulnerable to cyber-attacks. With the risk of data breaches surging in response to improving connectivity and proliferation of smart devices, cyber security has become necessary. The technology is designed to keep fraudulent cyber activities at bay through preventive methods. Besides this, in the event of unforeseen system infiltration, these technologies help in identifying attacker and their key objectivities. Doing so it helps in the implementation of effective measures before any potential security breach.



Increasing Demand from Government and Military Organizations to Boost Growth

In the coming years, the world is expected to witness increasing adoption of cyber security in response to the exponentially rising number of netizens. Also the advent of artificial intelligence is forecast to stoke demand in the near future. It is a fast-moving discipline and is expected to draw attention of various government, military, and business organizations around the world.

North America Emerges as Leading Market for Cyber Security

Regionally, North America is expected to emerge dominant in the global Cyber Security Market. The expansion of ecommerce in the region, in addition with the rising demand from the U.S. will boost the North America market. Furthermore, the global market is forecast to gain from implementation of robust growth strategies by companies such as Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC., Qualys, Inc., and others. For instance, Check Point Software Technologies is actively engaged in developing and offering cyber security solutions based on business needs and sizes.

