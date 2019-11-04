TriMetals Mining Inc. Changes Name to Gold Springs Resource Corp. and Common Shares to Start Trading on the TSX Under New Name and New Symbol “GRC”; Drilling Update

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Springs Resource Corp. (formerly, TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX: TMI, US OTCQB: TMIAF)) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective Tuesday, November 5th, 2019, the Company’s common shares will be trading on the TSX under the Company’s new name, Gold Springs Resource Corp., and its new trading symbol “GRC”.



As previously announced (see News Release of October 10th, 2019), the Company believes that the new name of the Company more accurately reflects the Company's focus on the exploration and development of the gold resources at the Gold Springs project in Nevada and Utah, USA.

The Company is to be assigned a new trading symbol for its common shares on the US OTCQB and the Company will announce the new US symbol once is known.

Effective immediately, the Company’s former website, www.trimetalsmining.com , will redirect visitors to the Company’s new webpage www.goldspringsresource.com .

Gold Springs Drilling Update

The Company is pleased to announce that the initial drill program at the Homestake target has been completed. A total of 14 holes for 1,856 metres were drilled, testing 600 metres of strike length on the Homestake system. Holes were designed to test the down-dip extension of the two parallel Homestake veins and the brecciated material between the veins exposed on surface. In addition, one hole was drilled to the west testing for mineralization in the hanging wall of the Iris vein which dips east and projects to intersect the west dipping Homestake veins. The holes were sampled on 1.5-metre intervals and all of the drill samples, standards and blanks have now been submitted to the laboratory for analyses. Results are expected in December and January.

The Homestake target is located on the Nevada side of the Gold Springs project, next to the Iris target, 700 meters east of the Grey Eagle resource, and is adjoined to the north by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s mining claims. You can find more information about the Homestake drill program in the Company’s press release dated September 19, 2019:

https://www.trimetalsmining.com/investors/news/2019/placeholder/ .

About Gold Springs Resource Corp. (formerly, TriMetals Mining Inc.)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (formerly, TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX: TMI and OTCQB: TMIAF)) is a growth-focused gold exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the Gold Springs project in Nevada and Utah, U.S.A. Management has extensive experience in global exploration and the mining industry.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Matias Herrero

Chief Executive Officer

mherrero@trimetalsmining.com

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person on the Gold Springs property is Randall Moore, Executive Vice President of Exploration of Gold Springs Resource Corp. and he has reviewed and approved the content of this press release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as “shall”, “will”, “expected” “intends” “going to be” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to risks more fully described in the Company’s Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof.



