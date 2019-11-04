nLIGHT Expands Corona Family with Launch of Two New Corona Fiber Lasers

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT®, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR), a global innovator in industrial fiber lasers, today announced two key additions to the Corona™ product family, the CFX-12000 and the enhanced CFX-5000. At 12kW output power, the Corona CFX-12000 is the highest power fiber laser in our Corona product family. The enhanced CFX-5000 increases thin metal cutting speed by 20 percent while preserving CO 2 like quality for thick mild steel cutting.



“The productivity gains our customers already experience with our high-power fiber lasers are significant,” said Jake Bell, nLIGHT general manager for industrial lasers. “As we continue to expand our Corona product offering to 12kW output power and to higher brightness at lower powers, we are enabling our customers with truly differentiated technology.”

nLIGHT Corona lasers provide unrivalled versatility by adjusting the size and shape of the output beam at full power, all within the fiber. Based on the needs of their application, users can choose from small diameter top-hat beams to large diameter donut-shaped beams without the cost, complexity, or reliability risks inherent to free-space optics. Job shops and enterprise companies benefit from the speed and cost advantages of traditional fiber lasers with the superior thick metal cutting of CO 2 lasers.

The introduction of new Corona fiber lasers continues nLIGHT’s leadership in high-power laser innovation. The Corona product family now includes the CFX-12000, CFX-8000, CFX-6000, CFX-5000 with enhanced performance, CFX-4000, and CFX-3000.

See nLIGHT’s fiber lasers at Blechexpo, Nov. 5-8, booth 3108, Stuttgart, Germany and at FABTECH, Nov. 11-14, booth A3550, Chicago.

Learn more about Corona fiber lasers.

About nLIGHT, Inc.

nLIGHT is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company’s lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China, and Finland. Learn more about nLIGHT at www.nlight.net .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Whitney Morris

whitney.morris@nlight.net

(360) 713-5212

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jason Willey

Jason.willey@nlight.net

(360) 567-4890







