BioReference Laboratories and GeneDx to Present at NSGC 2019, Demonstrating Commitment to Genetic Counselors and the Research of Rare Genetic Disorders

/EIN News/ -- Elmwood Park, NJ, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health Company, along with its genetics and genomics laboratory, GeneDx, and women’s health division, GenPath, today announced the presentation of new research from its genetics program at the National Society for Genetic Counselors (NSGC) 38th Annual Conference in Salt Lake City, UT from November 5-8. Multiple poster presentations will demonstrate the company’s commitment to advancing the research of rare genetic disorders and hereditary conditions, and supporting the genetic counseling community.

“Each year NSGC offers a distinct opportunity for genetic counselors and other professionals to learn about the many advancements and extensive research completed within the genetics community,” said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. “This year, we are proud to add to that body of research with multiple papers, including two that were nominated for best paper, as well as contribute to the networking opportunities throughout the show.”

A key focus at GeneDx’s booth (#501) is to educate providers about how the laboratory is working to expand genetic testing answers with RNA Studies on select exome and genome results. The adjacent GenPath booth (#611) will highlight the company’s full service capabilities as a women’s health specialty lab, from preconception through delivery, with a focus on genetic test offerings.

The full set of research to be presented throughout the show includes:

How to Avoid Legal and Ethical Pitfalls as a Genetic Counselor

Location: Room 251, Level 2

Date/Time: Thursday, November 7 at 12:00–1:15pm

Presenters: Jane Pine Wood Esq., Stephanie DeWard, Rachel T. Klein

The Frequency of Cancer-Related Secondary Findings in a Cohort of Individuals Undergoing Clinical Exome Sequencing

Poster Session: A-121

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 5 at 5:45pm

Presenter: Becky Milewski

Outcomes of Panel Testing in the Context of a Known Familial Variant

Poster Session: B-74

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 6 at 6:15pm

Presenter: Meghan Ferguson

Nominated For Best Poster

Presentation and Germline Status of Individuals Referred for Multigene Hereditary Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Leukemia Testing

Poster Session: B-122

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 6 at 6:15pm

Presenter: Amanda Thompson

Utility and Diagnostic Rates of Exome Sequencing for Ataxia-Related Disorders

Poster Session: B-257

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 6 at 6:15pm

Presenter: Mary Beth Stosser

Relationship Between Phenotypic Complexity and Diagnostic Results from a Large Autism/Intellectual Disability Panel

Poster Session: B-251

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 6 at 6:15pm

Presenter: Jane Schuette

Nominated For Best Poster

Trio-based Genetic Testing for Leukodystrophies: High Positive Diagnostic Rate in Both Adults and Children

Poster Session: C-264

Date/Time: Thursday, November 7 at 1:20pm

Presenter: Courtney Downtain Pickersgill

Lack of Genotype-Phenotype Correlation in Individuals with DMPK CTG Repeat Expansions

Poster Session: C-252

Date/Time: Thursday, November 7 at 1:20pm

Presenter: Seema Jamal

Short-term, Defined Mentorship Program Between Genetic Counselors and Genetic Counseling Assistants

Poster Session: C-354

Date/Time: Thursday, November 7 at 1:20pm

Presenter: Jade Mukri

About GeneDx, Inc.

GeneDx, Inc. is a global leader in genomics, providing testing to patients and their families from more than 55 countries. Led by its world-renowned whole exome sequencing program, GeneDx has an acknowledged expertise in rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders, as well as one of the broadest menus of sequencing services available among commercial laboratories. GeneDx offers a suite of additional genetic testing services, including diagnostic testing for hereditary cancers, cardiac, mitochondrial, neurological disorders, prenatal diagnostics and targeted variant testing. GeneDx is a subsidiary of BioReference Laboratories, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of OPKO Health, Inc. To learn more, please visit www.genedx.com.

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference provides comprehensive testing to physicians, clinics, hospitals, employers, government units, correctional institutions and medical groups. The company is in network with the five largest health plans in the United States, operates a network of 10 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 160 MD, PhD and other professional level clinicians and scientists. With a leading position in the areas of genetics, women’s health, maternal fetal medicine, oncology and urology, BioReference and its specialty laboratories, GenPath and GeneDx, are advancing the course of modern medicine. For more information, visit https://www.bioreference.com.

About OPKO Health, Inc.

OPKO Health is a diversified healthcare company. In diagnostics, its BioReference Laboratories is one of the nation's largest full service laboratories; GeneDx is a rapidly growing genetic testing business; the 4Kscore® prostate cancer test is used to confirm an elevated PSA to help decide about next steps such as prostate biopsy; Claros® 1 is a point-of-care diagnostics platform with a total PSA test approved by the FDA. In our pharmaceutical pipeline, RAYALDEE is our first pharmaceutical product to be marketed. OPK88003, a once-weekly oxyntomodulin for type 2 diabetes and obesity recently reported positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial. It’s among a new class of GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonists. OPK88004, a SARM (selective androgen receptor modulator) is currently being studied for various potential indications. The company’s most advanced product utilizing its CTP technology, a once-weekly human growth hormone for injection, successfully met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study and is partnered with Pfizer. OPKO also has research, development, production and distribution facilities abroad. More information is available at www.opko.com

