Alliance Background Welcomes Michael Orum as Director of Non-Profit Partnerships

FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Orum brings over 20 years of experience working within nonprofit organizations in a variety of positions. Most recently, he served as Vice President at Ronald McDonald House Charities-Upper Midwest, providing strategic leadership and oversight of all aspects of operational initiatives and volunteer engagement opportunities.In his new role, Mike will take the lead in establishing collaborative partnerships with non-profits, volunteer, youth sport and faith-based organizations nationally. Mike will work closely with Alliance founder Brittany Bollinger in expanding the Alliance Cares program that has quickly established Alliance Background as one of the fastest growing background screening companies in the Non-Profit sector.We’re very excited to welcome Mike to our team stated Alliance Founder and President Brittany C. Bollinger. “Mike has a strong background in developing operational processes and protocols focused on efficiency and improved safety and security initiatives, including launching new background check procedures, facility updates, training and protocols. I am confident that Mike will prove to be a tremendous asset to our clients”.“I am excited to be joining such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization,” commented Mr. Orum. “Brittany and Alliance are committed to bringing innovative, creative, affordable and compliant background screening solutions to the nonprofit sector. I am honored to be a part of a company that is focused on providing services and giving back to the community”.About Alliance Background, LLCFounded in 2018, Alliance Background leverages both a fresh point of view with years of industry experience, leading edge technology and a superior commitment to service. Alliance founder Brittany Bollinger is active in many associations and organizations including Junior Leagues International, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Delta Gamma and currently serves on the Board of HR Tampa. Ms. Bollinger previously served as the youngest elected board member to the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS)



