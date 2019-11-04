Twin Disc, Inc. to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

/EIN News/ -- RACINE, Wis., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today announced that John H. Batten, Chief Executive Officer, James E. Feiertag, President and Chief Operating Officer and Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary will present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. CT.



About Twin Disc, Inc.

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network.

Corporate Offices:

1328 Racine Street

Racine, WI 53403

﻿Contact: Jeffrey S. Knutson

(262) 638-4242







