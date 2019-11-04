There were 478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,068 in the last 365 days.

Manning Conference in Red Deer Tackles "What’s Next?" After Federal Election

The Manning Centre’s 3rd Regional Networking Conference will take place November 9th in Red Deer, Alberta.

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manning Conference in Red Deer Tackles "What’s Next?" After Federal Election CALGARY November 4, 2019:
The Manning Centre’s 3rd Regional Networking Conference will take place November 9th in Red Deer, Alberta under the post-federal election theme “What’s Next?” Three of four panels and a keynote address by Premier Jason Kenney will discuss what the federal election result means for Alberta and the West.

DATE: 
Saturday November 9, 2019

TIME:
8:00 a.m. Registration
9:00 a.m. Program begins
3:30 p.m. Premier Kenney’s Keynote

LOCATION:
Special Events Centre
Cambridge Hotel and Conference Centre
3310 – 50th Avenue Red Deer, Alberta

PROGRAM:    
A full program is available by clicking here.

MEDIA ACCREDITATION: 
Media are asked to stop at registration desk at the hotel the day of the conference to sign-in and receive a media identification badge.

CONTACT:
For further information call Manning Centre President Troy Lanigan at 250-888-5040.

###

Attachment 

Troy Lanigan
Manning Centre
250-888-5040
troy.lanigan@manningcentre.ca
Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.