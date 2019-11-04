Manning Conference in Red Deer Tackles "What’s Next?" After Federal Election

The Manning Centre’s 3rd Regional Networking Conference will take place November 9th in Red Deer, Alberta.

The Manning Centre’s 3rd Regional Networking Conference will take place November 9th in Red Deer, Alberta under the post-federal election theme “What’s Next?” Three of four panels and a keynote address by Premier Jason Kenney will discuss what the federal election result means for Alberta and the West.



DATE:

Saturday November 9, 2019



TIME:

8:00 a.m. Registration

9:00 a.m. Program begins

3:30 p.m. Premier Kenney’s Keynote



LOCATION:

Special Events Centre

Cambridge Hotel and Conference Centre

3310 – 50th Avenue Red Deer, Alberta



PROGRAM:

A full program is available by clicking here.



MEDIA ACCREDITATION:

Media are asked to stop at registration desk at the hotel the day of the conference to sign-in and receive a media identification badge.



CONTACT:

For further information call Manning Centre President Troy Lanigan at 250-888-5040.

Troy Lanigan Manning Centre 250-888-5040 troy.lanigan@manningcentre.ca



