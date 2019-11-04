NextCure to Host and Webcast Event at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BELTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing next-generation immunomedicines for cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced that the company will host and webcast an event with its Chief Medical Officer at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. At the event, NextCure will discuss updated clinical results from the Phase 1 portion of its ongoing trial with NC318 that are being presented earlier in the day at SITC.



Institutional investors and analysts are requested to rsvp to Drew Phillips at drew.phillips@westwicke.com or by phone at 443-213-0497.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the investor section of NextCure's website at www.nextcure.com. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on NextCure’s website for 90 days.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. For more information, please visit www.nextcure.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to NextCure as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding NextCure’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “potential,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “towards,” “forward,” “later,” “on track” and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the sufficiency of NextCure’s cash and cash equivalents, the use of proceeds from NextCure’s recent initial public offering, the pace and expected timing of NextCure’s ongoing clinical study of NC318 and its other research and development programs, and NextCure’s plans, objectives and intentions with respect to the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: NextCure’s limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; NextCure’s history of significant losses; NextCure’s need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on NextCure’s FIND-IO platform. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 12, 2019. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.

Investor Inquiries Timothy Mayer, Ph.D. NextCure, Inc. Chief Operating Officer (240) 762-6486 IR@nextcure.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.