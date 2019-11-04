Boston Semi Equipment Revolutionizes Handling of Multi-Port, Low-Pressure MEMS Sensors

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler manufacturer and an innovative provider of test automation technical services, announced today that it has enhanced its Zeus gravity feed handlers with the capability of handling extremely low-pressure MEMS devices with multiple ports. The first to benefit from this new MEMS handling capability is a leading manufacturer of health monitoring systems who selected BSE’s Zeus pressure MEMS solution for its ability to provide extremely low-pressure stimulus combined with higher throughput. The Zeus MEMS handler is faster, more economical, and requires significantly less floor space than their existing solution. Automotive, medical, industrial and consumer markets will benefit from the efficiencies and lower cost of test by handling pressure MEMS ICs in BSE’s Zeus handler.



“Boston Semi Equipment’s new low-pressure MEMS solution provides 0 to 18 inches of H2O stimulus directly to the IC while still in the handler test site. This dramatically improves test cell throughput for our customers,” stated Kevin Brennan, Vice President of Marketing at BSE. “The Zeus pressure MEMS handler is unique because it can perform true differential pressure testing. Our BSE-designed pressure stimulus achieves desired pressure set points faster and more accurately than other solutions, which makes the Zeus handler for MEMS devices a winning investment.”

The Zeus pressure MEMS stimuli include 0 to 18 inches of H2O, 0 – 3 psia vacuum, and up to 150 psi. A 70-bar stimulus is in development. The Zeus is a tri-temperature handler that can be configured with up to eight test sites. Cold temperature testing is achieved using LN2 or a BSE-designed, two-stage chiller, the MR2. Zeus offers the features and performance needed by today’s test cells and are backed up by Boston Semi Equipment’s worldwide service team.

About Boston Semi Equipment

Boston Semi Equipment LLC (BSE) designs and manufactures leading-edge solutions for test handlers and equipment to automate the handling of ICs for testing and provides technical services that help semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs maximize test cell output. Our solutions address customer requirements for improving test cell productivity and maximizing the uptime of semiconductor test floors. BSE’s mission is to provide products and services to our customers that are the industry benchmark for quality, performance, and reliability. delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.bostonsemiequipment.com

Company Contact Kevin Brennan Boston Semi Equipment Kevin.brennan@bsegroup.com Tel: +1 781 273 0090 Media Contact Amy Smith Kiterocket asmith@kiterocket.com Tel: +1 401 369 9266



