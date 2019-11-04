Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Annual Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, which will include a presentation by Mr. Gorevic at 10:55 a.m. Mountain time. Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, which will include a presentation by both Mr. Gorevic and Ms. Murthy at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company’s award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam

Westwicke

443-213-0500

teladoc@westwicke.com

Media Contact:

Courtney McLeod

Teladoc Health

914-265-6789

cmcleod@teladochealth.com



