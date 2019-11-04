There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,064 in the last 365 days.

NeoTX Therapeutics to Present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 34th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoTX Therapeutics, Ltd. today announced a presentation on the company’s lead candidate from its Selective T cell Redirection (STR) platform, naptumomab estafenatox (Nap), at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting being held November 6-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. The poster presentation will highlight preclinical data demonstrating that Nap and checkpoint inhibitors work synergistically to induce a prolonged and protective immune response against solid tumors.

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Selective T cell Redirection Proteins (STR) Enhance the Anti-Tumor Activity of Checkpoint Inhibitors (CPIs) and can Lead to Long-Lasting Immunity Against the Tumor
Abstract Number: P657
Presenter: Meir Azulay, Ph.D.
Session Date & Time: Friday, November 8, 2019, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. EST

About NeoTX
NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing promising therapeutic candidates in the field of immuno-oncology (www.NeoTX.com).

Media Contact:
Cait Williamson, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
(646) 751-4366
cait@lifescipublicrelations.com

