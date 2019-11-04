Gentex to Launch Three New Aftermarket Products and Demonstrate Technology Concepts at SEMA 2019

Gentex SEMA Booth Highlights

Introduction of three new aftermarket products:

Next-generation Full Display Mirror, an intelligent rear vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to enhance the vehicle’s rearward view Gentex R-Series Full Display Mirror and camera module specifically designed for professional racecar teams All-new HomeLink aftermarket mirror capable of operating radio frequency and cloud-based home automation devices

All-new concepts including a mirror-integrated drive recorder, unique HMI touch controls, and Bluetooth-enabled HomeLink modules

Customized Michigan-themed Polaris RZR with camera-controlled light bar

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year’s SEMA show, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) will launch three new products for the aftermarket: a next-generation Full Display Mirror (FDM) that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated display to enhance the vehicle’s rearward view, a high-performance FDM specifically designed for professional racecar teams, and an all-new automatic-dimming mirror with integrated HomeLink buttons capable of operating RF (radio frequency) and cloud-based home automation devices. All three products will be available through Voxx Electronics.

These and other technology concepts, aftermarket products, and custom demonstration vehicles will be featured at Gentex’s booth (North Hall, #12071), which has been designed to showcase the breadth and depth of Gentex’s expanding digital vision and vehicle connectivity product lineup. The three new aftermarket products can also be viewed at the Voxx Electronics booth (North Hall, #12017).

Gentex is a long-time, Tier-1 supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive industry. It supplies nearly every major automaker with advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the premiere automotive specialty products trade event in the world. This year’s show takes place November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The SEMA show helps us gather feedback on product concepts while gauging the aftermarket’s interest in the technologies we’re working on with our OEM customers,” said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. “This year, we’re excited to launch three new products that were previously shown as concepts at SEMA, and to introduce several new technologies for the first time.”

Several years ago at SEMA, Gentex introduced to the aftermarket its Full Display Mirror, an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle’s rearward view. The system captures video from a rearward-facing camera and streams it to a unique mirror-integrated LCD that provides the driver with an unobstructed, panoramic view behind the vehicle.

This year at SEMA, Gentex is launching its next-generation FDM, which features enhanced frameless styling and a larger, brighter, higher-resolution display.

Gentex is also launching a high-performance FDM specifically designed for professional racecar teams. Gentex has long provided its OEM customers with digital rear vision systems for their endurance-series race teams around the world. Now, for the first time, Gentex’s R-Series FDM will also be available to the public.

When it comes to car connectivity, Gentex is debuting an all-new aftermarket HomeLink mirror capable of operating RF and cloud-based home automation devices. Wireless control is made possible through HomeLink Connect, Gentex’s new home automation app that can be configured and paired with the mirror’s HomeLink buttons via Bluetooth. The system allows users to activate a wide variety of compatible home automation devices from the car without needing to fumble with their phone.

Two unique vehicles will also be on display, including a heavily modified 2018 Chevy Colorado Z71 Crew Cab equipped for camping and outdoor adventure, which debuted at the show last year. The truck features a custom-designed vehicle wrap that depicts various aspects of the Michigan landscape, and is equipped to handle all types of terrain while camping in style. It even includes a built-in YETI jockey box that cools and dispenses your favorite Michigan microbrew from a keg mounted discretely under the vehicle.

The truck has been updated to include a SmartBeam-controlled light bar, which uses machine vision to optimize forward lighting without blinding preceding traffic, and a brand-new, forward-facing DVR (digital video recorder) pod.

This year, the truck also gets a companion vehicle: a heavily modified Polaris RZR with a complementary Michigan-themed wrap, SmartBeam-controlled light bar, R-Series FDM, and other Gentex technologies.

Also on display will be new concepts for an easy-to-install Bluetooth-enabled HomeLink module, and a new capacitive-touch, multi-function “slider button” for controlling various mirror-integrated features.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Check out some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentextech.com .

Gentex Media Contact Gentex Investor Relations Contact Craig Piersma Josh O’Berski (616) 772-1590 x4316 (616) 772-1590 x5814 craig.piersma@gentex.com josh.oberski@gentex.com

