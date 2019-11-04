Windels Marx Enhances White Collar Practice with Addition of Bradley Simon as Partner

A Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Who Founded Defense Firm Simon & Partners, Simon Brings Significant Experience to White-Collar Team

Simon, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney who founded Simon & Partners in 1998, will be representing both corporations and individuals in white collar defense, civil litigation and corporate compliance issues at the Manhattan firm. He has previously defended clients facing charges in an enormous array of areas, including wire, bank and securities fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations (FCPA), tax evasion, political corruption and more. Simon will also represent corporations and individuals in complex disputes as well as arbitration proceedings and appeals.

At his namesake law firm, Simon represented clients in some of the most noteworthy government prosecutions in recent years, such as former New York State Comptroller Alan Hevesi, British Solicitor Jeffrey Tesler and James Marquez, who co-founded the Bayou Hedge Fund. In addition, he represented a member of the Columbia University Varsity Football team in an indictment brought by the New York County District Attorney. In recent months, he has been widely quoted in prominent media outlets regarding higher education investigations and college admissions fraud.

Prior to starting his firm, he was a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District and served as a Trial Attorney with the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Immediately before joining Windels, Simon was a partner at Phillips Nizer.

Robert J. Luddy, Managing Partner, said, “We are excited about Brad joining. His depth of experience in private practice, as well as his experience at both the EDNY and USDOJ, is a great addition to our litigation platform.”

Simon received his J.D. from Georgetown University School of Law, and an A.B., cum laude, from Harvard University. He served as the presiding judge at the Barristers' Union 2015 Trial Competition at Yale Law School; an Adjunct Professor at Fordham Law Schools and St. John’s University; and he taught trial advocacy at Atlanta’s Emory Law School. He is a member of the American Bar Association, the International Bar Association, the Union Internationale des Avocats and the Cercle de l'Union Interalliée. Since 2008, he has been recognized by the peer review publication Super Lawyers - New York Metro.

About Windels Marx. With offices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP is a full-service law firm formed in the mid-nineteenth century. Today, Windels represents domestic and international clients in banking and finance, energy and environment, government and tobacco interests, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, technology and intellectual property and transportation. Learn more at www.windelsmarx.com.

