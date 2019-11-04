Global Solar Power Bank Market 2019 To Grow At A 21.4% Cagr Analysis And Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Solar Power Bank– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Solar Power Bank Market to Grow significantly during the Forecast Period 2019-2026



Overview:

Power banks are smart portable chargers used for charging smartphones, iPads, tablets, Bluetooth speakers and other gadgets without the use of a power socket. The demand for these portable chargers is particularly high among trekkers and outdoor travelers. While regular power banks are charged through a power socket, solar power banks require sunlight to get charged. Many solar chargers can also be charged using a USB. With the growing use and popularity of environmentally-friendly technology, the market for these power banks is expected to record a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019-2026.

The market for smartphones and other gadgets has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. This is also fueling the demand for power banks or external energy storage devices. While going on trekking and camping trips, travelers are relying on solar power banks over the conventional ones as they can be charged via sunlight during times of emergencies. However, the low efficiency of these power banks at night or cloudy days might restrain the market to an extent. Their adoption is also lower when compared to the electric-based ones as solar portable chargers are more expensive. They also take more time to charge electronic devices.

Solar power banks can be easily charged and used during outdoor or adventure travel. They also help save electrical energy. With the increasing demand for clean and safe charging energy, the market for solar portable chargers is likely to grow further in the coming years. This report presents a complete analysis of the global market. It tells about the current market status, market size, future growth prospects, key players and competition, market segments, opportunities, restraints, industry trends, market drivers and more.

Major players in the global Solar Power Bank market include:

Anker

Suntrica

Philips

Sony

Mopo

IEC Technology

Xiaomi Technology

Gridless Power

Sungzu

Zendure

Aukey

Goal Zero

RavPower

Poweradd

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4463430-global-solar-power-bank-market-report-2019-competitive

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Segmentation:

The global solar power bank market is divided into types, applications, and distribution channels.

Based on types, the market is segmented into <5000 mAh, 5000-10000 mAh and >10000 mAh.

Based on applications, the market is divided into consumer goods, industrial use and utility sector.

Based on distribution channels, the market is divided into online and offline.

Regional Analysis:

The regions considered for analyzing global solar power bank market are North America (The United States, Mexico and Canada), Europe (UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and rest of the region), Central and South America (Argentina, Columbia, Brazil and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, Turkey and South Africa).

Rural areas in Asia, Africa, Brazil and Mexico are expected to become dominant markets for these power banks due to slow development and limited electricity supply in these regions. Key players in North America are using technology developed by small and mid-level companies in the region to develop solar portable chargers. An increase in the number of smartphone and tablet users in Europe is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Industry News:

UBON, a popular consumer electronics brand in India launched its first solar portable charger SL-6067 in November 2018. This product was mainly designed keeping hikers and campers in mind. Travelers can now charge their smartphone and other gadgets easily while out in the sun.

Continued…..

Access Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4463430-global-solar-power-bank-market-report-2019-competitive



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.