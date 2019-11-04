Coconut Fibre Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Coconut Fibre Market 2019 Global – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025”

Coconut fibre Market 2019

Market Overview

Coconut fibre or coir fibre is obtained from the husk of a coconut and is a natural fibre. The coconut husk is soaked in water for a while and then the coir is removed from these husks. Depending on the colour of the husk and the size, it is graded. These graded fibres are then used for various applications that are suitable for them. The process of removing the coconut fibre or coir from the husk of the coconut is called retting.

The following top manufacturers are covered:

Dutch Plantin

Samarasinghe Brothers

SMS Exporters

Sai Cocopeat

Kumaran Coirs

Allwin Coir

Benlion Coir Industry

CoirGreen

Dynamic International

JIT Holdings

Rajesh Agencies

HortGrow

Xiamen Green Field

Coir has a very good insulating property which makes it suitable for various applications in the construction industry. The water retention capabilities of coir are also exceptional making it suitable for use in the agriculture industry. The coir of the best quality is often used to make seats for various automobiles and railway coaches. They can also be used to create various articles of furniture that have a long lifetime and are very durable. A coir fibre normally takes about 20 years to decompose and it is eco-friendly as well.

The report published on the global coconut fibre market is a comprehensive study of the industry and illustrates the various factors that can either promote or inhibit the market growth. Various key manufacturers from around the world are focused on and their revenue, ex-factory price, capacity and their market share in the global market are discussed thoroughly. The recent developments in the coconut fibre field, as well as the expansion plans of the key manufacturers, are discussed in depth in the report.

Market Segmentation

The global coconut fibre market is divided into different categories based on the various types of fibre available and the different applications that they can be used for.

Market split based on the type: Based on the different fibres available from coconuts they are classified as:

Brown fibre: It is obtained from fully mature coconuts.

White fibre: Green coconuts contain white fibres.

Bristle Coir: The retted coconut husks are defibreed to produce this product.

Others

Market split based on the application: Depending on the different industries that utilize coconut fibre in a wide range of applications they can be divided into:

Agricultural and Horticultural Use

Packaging

Bedding and Flooring

Others

Regional Analysis

The global coconut fibre market is divided into several key regions which are then categorized on the basis of their export, import, consumption, and production of coir fibres in each respective region. The regions that are covered include India, Southeast Asia, North America, China, Japan, and Europe. The revenue of each of the major manufacturers in the different regions is analyzed and the results are presented in the report. The market share for the different types of coconut fibre sold, the different applications they are used for during the year 2014 to the year 2019 are discussed in the report.

Industry News

Coconut fibre, more popularly known as coir is finding a lot of new uses. The newest one is being used as a sound barrier for landscaping purposes and on compound walls. Coir is also used as a noise prevention solution around sporting arenas, in offices and on homes located along highways in the Netherlands.

