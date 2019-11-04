Construction Chemicals Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Construction Chemicals– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing Construction Activities to Boost the Global Construction Chemicals Market 2019-2026



Overview:

Construction chemicals are chemical formulations used by the construction and civil repair industries. These chemicals formulations are used with cement, concrete and other materials at the time of construction to hold them together. They play an important role in global infrastructural development and their demand has been increasing over the years. According to report analysts, the global market of these chemicals will witness a CAGR of 7.46% during 2018-2025. From US$ 36.35 billion in 2015, the market is likely to reach US$ 64.72 billion by 2026 and US$76 billion by 2026.

Construction chemicals improve the properties of construction materials and reduce the quantity of water required in building a structure. Therefore, they also play an important role in improving the overall strength of a construction. Many construction firms are initiating a number of residential projects and are using high-grade construction materials for better structural integrity and sustainability. Good construction materials and chemicals add to the life of the buildings and protect them from environmental hazards. Therefore, increasing use of these chemicals by the construction companies will boost their demand in the coming years.

Growing demand for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings and increasing urban population are also driving the global construction chemicals market. There has been an increase in the disposable income of individuals in recent years. Therefore, the demand for good quality residential buildings has been on the rise. Also, many nations across the globe are spending more towards improving the infrastructure by constructing roads, tunnels, bridges, and dams. These factors are also expected to fuel the market further.

Major players in the global Construction Chemicals market include:

Eastman Chemical

Sto SEA

Huntsman Corporation

Fosroc

BASF

Thermax Global

Dow Chemical

Sika Group

Arkema

Evonik Industries

Tata Chemicals

3M Company

Segmentation:

The global construction chemicals market is bifurcated into types and applications.

Based on types, the market is divided into adhesives, flame retardants, concrete and cement admixtures, waterproofing chemicals, protective coatings and others. The concrete and cement admixtures segment is likely to dominate the market as the usage of admixtures help improve concrete quality and also reduce overall construction costs.

Based on applications, the market is divided into residential, industrial/commercial, infrastructure and repair structures. The infrastructure sector is expected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

In this report, the regions considered for the global market analysis for construction chemicals are North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Indonesia and rest of the region), Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and South Africa).

The Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income, emerging economies, changing lifestyle, large-scale construction activities and the rise in urbanization are important driving factors. China is the main market in the Asia-Pacific region. Huge construction activities in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar are expected to boost the market for these chemicals in the Middle East region.

Industry News:

In October 2019, LafargeHolcim dropped a bid for BASF chemicals used for construction because of pricing issues and lengthy sale process.

