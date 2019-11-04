BIO-key adds Technology Transfer Institute of Africa to its Channel Alliance Program; Bolstering Sales Reach in Large, High-Growth African Market

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J. and OWERRI, Nigeria, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI ), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, today announced that the company has added Technology Transfer Institute of Africa (TTI) as a Channel Alliance Partner (CAP). The CAP program is designed for Managed Service Providers (MSP’s), Security Integrators, and value-added resellers (VAR’s) who specialize in providing security solutions to their customers.



The CAP program, announced in September, enables partners to represent BIO-key’s complete line of biometric authentication solutions from our large scale identity management products to BIO-key’s ID Director for Windows which operates with Microsoft Active Directory to deliver biometric Single Sign-on (SSO) or Multi-factor authentication (MFA) across the organization. The suite of partner solutions also includes ID Director for SAML (biometric authentication into SAML enabled apps) and BIO-key’s complete line of compact fingerprint scanners that have been tested and qualified by Microsoft to support Windows Hello and Windows 10.

Emmanuel Alia CEO of Technology Transfer Institute of Africa stated, “We are very excited to become a BIO-key Channel Alliance Partner. On August 29, 2019, The Government of Imo State in Nigeria signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of Technology Transfer Institute of Africa (TTIA) in Owerri, its capital city. The MOU establishes a private public partnership in which TTIA can introduce to the Imo State government, other African states and countries innovative technologies such as BIO-key’s Civil ID and Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions. Due to the very high demand for biometric and identity solutions in Nigeria and throughout Africa, we sought out to partner with a company with a wide range of biometric solutions that could be implemented immediately. As an example of the demand, less than a week after signing our MOU the World Bank approved $433m (USD) for a Nigerian biometric national ID registration program.”

Fred Corsentino, BIO-key’s Chief Revenue Officer said, “We are pleased to add TTI to our CAP program, given their expertise in the African market where demand for biometric security is significant. This partnership extends BIO-key’s sales reach within this extensive market, particularly as the need for convenient, reliable and scalable civil ID and multi-factor security grows”.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price – providing more ways to BIO-key your world!

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, customer and market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand sales within existing customer relationships, our ability to raise additional capital, and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.



