Global Consumers Electronic Market 2019 To Reach Valued At $ 1,787 Billion And Grow At A 6% Cagr Forecast To 2025

Market overview:

Consumer electronics or personal electronics or home electronics are electronic equipment, both analog as well as digital which are intended for everyday use especially in personal homes. Consumer Electronics mainly include entertainment devices like TVs, DVD players, remote control cars, video games; communication devices like telephones, cell phones, laptops etc. and home-office activity devices like desktops, printers, paper shredders etc. The Global Consumer electronics market was evaluated at USD 1,172 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,787 billion approximately by 2024 growing at a CAGR of nearly over 6% during the forecast period.

The Consumer Electronics industry benefits from the rapid and increasing popularity of smartphones since connectivity is considered key and consumers are seeking means to link up home and mobile applications. Growing household incomes, introduction of innovative products, decrease in selling prices especially in emerging markets like East Europe, Asia and South America are factors that are driving the growth of the market.

A large portion of manufacturing takes place in regions with relatively lower labour costs like Asia. However, one of the challenges faced by most manufacturers is securing copy rights to products. Innovation in next generation technology continues in this field to meet consumer demand.

This report provides an analysis on Consumers Electronic market at a global level, with detailed insights at the regional level and company level. It covers the overall Consumers Electronic market by utilizing historical data for analysis and shedding light on future prospects.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Samsung

HP

LG

Sony

Toshiba

Panasonic

Hitachi

Khoninklijke Philips

Segmentation

The Global Consumer Electronics market is segmented by Type, Application, manufacturers and Region.

In terms of types, the market is divided into Audio & Video Equipment, Major Household Appliance, Small Household Appliance and Digital Photo Equipment.

With respect to applications, the market is split into Residential, Commercial and Industrial.

Geographically, the market spans across regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. The production, consumption, export and import of Consumer Electronics in these regions is described in the report.

Regional overview:

The report provides a country-wise analysis of the regions the market spans across. These include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, France, Germany)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India)

Latin America (Brazil)

The Middle East and Africa

North America registered a revenue of USD 202.6 billion in 2013 against the Consumer Electronics market with smartphones and tablets contributing to one-third of this revenue. The European digital market is one of the largest markets worldwide with higher potential to grow during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is also expected to have a significant share in revenue generation of the market.

Industry news:

Consumer Electronics manufacturer, LG is pursuing high priced products and also introducing mass premium products like single door refrigerators to target a larger consumer base. With a slightly premium cost they provide better quality and since they appeal to the masses, they also provide the manufacturer with better profitability.

Continued…..

