Global Organosheet & Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market 2019-2029

The organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.98%, in terms of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

Europe dominated the global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market with a share of 37.75% in 2019. Among major countries of Europe, Germany acquired the largest share in the organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market in 2019. This is accredited to the major deployment of counter measures in defense in the country.



The global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market has gained widespread importance, owing to increasing environmental concerns along with increasing adoption from new end users such as automotive, manufacturers, and construction industries.

The aerospace and defense industry has witnessed an increase in the demand for organosheets and semi-finished UD-tape laminates due to their lightweight, outstanding strength, and design flexibility.



The increasing demand rate for fabric-based organosheet in addition to aerospace and defense industry is forcing the organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate manufacturers to develop the products with more advanced technologies.



The organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as type, raw materials, end-use, system, end users, and regions.

The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the global organosheet and semi-finished UD tape laminate market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



The global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market has been segmented into type, raw material, end-users, technology, sandwich panel, and region. The aerospace and defense segment dominated the global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report also analyzes different end-users that include major industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, sports and leisure, and construction.



The organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely Europe, North America, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the report.



The key market players in the global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate are Bond-Laminates GmbH, Toray Advanced Composites, Covestro AG, Kingfa SCI & TECH. Co., Ltd., Jiang Su QIYI Technology co., AXIA MATERIALS Co., Ltd., U.S. Liner Company, Polystrand Inc., PGTEX, Porcher Industries SA, SGL carbon, The Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, and Gividi Fabrics s.r.l, among others.

Why should a company consider venturing into the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate business, and what are the future growth opportunities of the product?

For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

How does the supply chain function in the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market?

Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through product launches, and which product have witnessed maximum developments during the period 2014-2019?

Which raw material should be targeted for maximum growth during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

Which product segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate market during 2019-2029?

Which are the end-use areas from which different organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate experienced high demand in 2018, and which end users should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types of products during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

Which technologies are dominant in the market and which of them will witness fast growth during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2019-2029?

What are the consumption patterns of organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate across end-users in different regions and countries during the period 2018-2029?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for organosheet and semi-finished thermoplastic UD-tape laminate?

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Adoption of Lightweight Materials in the Automotive Industry

1.1.2 Stringent Regulations to Ensure Sustainable Development

1.1.3 Improved Production Efficiency Owing to Reduced Manufacturing Time

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Lack of Knowledge About the Product

1.2.2 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Capitalizing on the Demand for Aesthetic Value and Lightweight Materials for EVs

1.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-tape Laminate in Sustainable Building Systems



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches and Development

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.3 Business Expansions

2.1.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Other Key Developments

2.2 Market Share Analysis for Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-tape Laminate Market, 2018



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.2.1 Threat of New Entrants (High)

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Low)

3.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low)

3.2.4 Threat of Substitutes (High)

3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Moderate)

3.3 Demand-Supply Analysis, By Region

3.4 Detailed Analysis of 20 Organosheet and Semi-Finished UD-tapes Manufacturers/Suppliers



4 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Fabrics

4.3 UD-Tapes



5 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Raw Material Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Fibers

5.2.1 Glass

5.2.2 Carbon Fiber

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Thermoplastic Resins

5.3.1 Polypropylene

5.3.2 Polyamide

5.3.3 Polyether Ether Ketone

5.3.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide

5.3.5 Others



6 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by End User), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Aerospace and Defense

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Sports and Leisure

6.5 Construction

6.6 Others



7 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Technology), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Double Belt Press

7.3 Static Press

7.4 Continuous Compression Molding



8 Global Organosheet Sandwich Panel Market, Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

8.1 Global Sandwich Panel Market (by End User)



9 Global Organosheets Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Europe Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Type)

9.2.2 Europe Organosheets Semi-Finished UD-Tape Market (by End User)

9.2.3 Europe Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Country)

9.3 North America

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest-of-the-World



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 Axia Materials Co. Ltd.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Role of Axia Materials in Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market

10.2.3 Strengths of Axia Materials in the Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market

10.2.4 Weakness of Axia Materials in the Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market

10.3 Bond-Laminates GmbH

10.4 Covestro AG

10.5 Gividi Fabrics s.r.l.

10.6 Jiang Su QIYI Technology Co. Ltd.

10.7 Kingfa SCI & TECH. Co. Ltd.

10.8 PGTEX

10.9 Polystrand Inc.

10.10 Porcher Industries S.A.

10.11 SABIC FRT

10.12 SGL Carbon SE

10.13 Teijin Limited

10.14 The Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials (Quardant Plastics Composite GmbH)

10.15 Toray Advanced Composites

10.16 U.S. Liner Company

10.17 List of 30 Other Key Players in the Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market



